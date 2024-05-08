Baldur’s Gate 3 players impressed after Honour Mode run ends in the first room

One unfortunate Baldur’s Gate 3 player has managed to end their Honour Mode run without even leaving the first room, and how unlucky they were is almost impressive.

Honour Mode runs in Baldur’s Gate 3 aren’t always the easiest adventures. After all, having the threat of losing your entire game after a total party wipe can inspire a little bit of caution and a fair amount of fear as you work to get rid of that gross tadpole.

However, such caution and fear usually come later on in the game, as players are then invested in their choices and their companions. Usually, this isn’t too hard to do, but one player has managed to end their Honour Mode run at the earliest possible stage, both baffling players and leaving many rather impressed.

Article continues after ad

Revealing their misfortune on Reddit, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared how they managed to die in the first room, explaining that they escaped their pod and did what most players do in that location, destroy the brine lanterns. However, upon destroying the lanterns, they were hit with the brine taking their Sorcerer down a few hitpoints.

Article continues after ad

After this, they attempted to avoid the brine and failed, taking more damage. Shortly after, with only three hitpoints left they explained how they “ran towards the restoration device, but the brine was in front of it, I carefully jumped but landed on the brine. 3 damage. It was over.”

Article continues after ad

This loss occurred before they’d even left the room and before they’d met any companions, meaning not much love was lost, aside from the extensive character creation.

While the failure certainly baffled some players, many just found it to be both understandable and rather impressive.

One player commented, “I’m so incredibly impressed right now. You may have set some kind of record” while another added that “this could be a whole new speedrun category.” Speedrunning how quickly you can die in Baldur’s Gate 3 may not be the most intense adventure, but it’s certainly the funniest.

Article continues after ad

While many were impressed, others shared their own mishaps, and it’s clear more than one player has managed to die in this way: “That’s how I died the very first time I played this game. Took less than a minute!”

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, it’s not clear whether the player learned from this, as tons will head into the game and destroy the lanterns and everything in that room – but it certainly proves why a restoration device is waiting for you there.