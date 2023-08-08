Baldur’s Gate 3 mod adds crucial genital sizing options

Baldur’s Gate 3 modders are doing the lord’s work and serving the game’s community. The most recent offering is a minor buff to the half-orc’s packet of packages.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Baldur’s Gate 3 has arrived and is absolutely crushing its launch period. The game exceeded Larian’s expected player count by more than five times on its first day and cracked the top ten most concurrents of all time on Steam.

Developers and fans outed themselves as a particularly steamy cohort in the lead-up to release. Between the bear sex and the mommy kinks, it wasn’t as if they were trying to keep that a secret.

This aspect of Baldur’s Gate 3 and its community shocked some newcomers on release with some genitalia-fuelled jump scares. The game’s character creator gives a bevy of peckers to pick from but some fans weren’t satisfied with the options. Enter the ‘Pride of the Orcs’ mod.

Nexus Mods: HyenaDingo Pride of the Orcs gives the Big D**k Energy that players were missing.

Immersion is important in an RPG the scale of Baldur’s Gate 3 and burly half-orcs strutting around with human-sized hang-downs will take you right out of the action. At least, according to modder HyenaDingo.

The ‘Pride of the Orcs’ mod addresses this glaring oversight on Larian’s part. “Increases the penis size of the uncircumcised penis option for female half-orcs,” the description explains. “Being the strongest of the races, the physical attributes should match that.”

Now, while one genitalia option for a single race and gender is a little limited in scope, it’s a small victory for those who couldn’t get past the anatomic inaccuracy. Now female half-orc players can rock the peen of their dreams and the community is eternally grateful.

“Finally, the mod that will take this game from Game of the Year to Game of the Decade,” a Nexus Mods user declared. “Agreed, this is exactly what this game needed. Full immersion,” another concurred.

Larian Studios Dwarf dongs when?

Users have asked HyenaDingo to continue their crucial work in this space. “I would love to see this become a bigger project, larger genitalia for all races,” one said. We will not rest until there is justice for the Gnomes.

Now, if you were inclined to give your female half-orc character the gift of girth with HyenaDingo’s mod, you’ll only be able to do so upon starting a new game. Baldur’s Gate 3 does not yet have a mid-campaign customization option.