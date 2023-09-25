Baldur’s Gate 3 players show how to use Magic Mirror to enhance the game’s storytelling

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 finally adds the option to change an avatar character’s appearance at the Magic Mirror, and players are using it to add to the game’s storytelling and character development.

In Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest patch, Larian Studios finally added the option to change the appearance of your avatar character (or “Tav”) after using the character creator.

Following over a month of fan requests, Patch 3’s new Magic Mirror gives players the option to change their look, voice, and pronouns. Really, the only limitations are on body type and race.

This is not only great news for those who like to experiment with different hair colors or want to give their Tav a new tattoo; some players are using the Magic Mirror to make adjustments that represent their character’s growth over the course of Baldur’s Gate 3’s story.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Magic Mirror can be used for roleplaying and character development

As Reddit user AtlasFlynn shared, Magic Mirror can be a useful storytelling and roleplaying tool.

In their own playthrough, they started their character out with very neat and pulled-back hair. For Act 2, though, they went with a longer, more tousled style.

The change in appearance seems to represent this Tav’s character growth; they have literally let their hair down, indicating they are no longer holding back.

Other players discussed doing the same in Baldur’s Gate 3 and other RPGs.

The Dark Urge Origin in particular is a perfect fit for story-based appearance changes. The character’s nature lets players choose if they want to embrace their inner darkness or actively and heroically push back against it, which lends itself to the kinds of physical changes players have described.

Redesigns that express a character’s evolution are common in all forms of visual media, and they are already part of Baldur’s Gate 3. Certain Origin Characters like Shadowheart and Wyll undergo physical transformations depending on how their stories unfold.

Given how many options Baldur’s Gate 3 presents and how much the game encourages Dungeons & Dragons-style roleplaying, it’s only fitting that player-made Tavs can do the same.

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.