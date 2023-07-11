Valorant update 7.01 patch notes: Premier Ignition, player behavior updates, more

Valorant 7.01 patch is the first update after the drop of Episode 7 Act 1 and it includes a new phase for Premier game mode, updates to agents and player behavior, and more.

June 27’s patch 7.0 update was a major one by Valorant’s standards, introducing a whole new Episode with a new agent, a new game mode, and an overhauled Progression System. Patch 7.01 is here to cement these additions with a new phase for the Premier game mode.

The size of this patch is considerably smaller than what we have seen in the past. With that said, here’s everything included in the Valorant update 7.01 patch notes.

Riot Games Deadlock using their ultimate ability.

Premier enters its Ignition Stage with the patch 7.01 update. This means players will have to register for the games from scratch – by forming a new team and registering again. However, this time, all progress starting from team and match history will carry over to the launch in August. So make sure you choose your team name carefully as you won’t be able to change it later. If you’re wondering how to play Valorant Premier, our guide has your back.

The enrollment period will run until July 20, and the exact end time varies from Zone to Zone. The matches will start on July 20 and will run all the way through August 12, 2023. The Playoffs are on August 13. By then, try to earn at least a 375 Premier Score to qualify and to have a chance to be one of the best teams in your Division. As a reward, you’ll get a Premier Champion title and gun buddy.

Apart from that, the new patch comes with player behavior updates. This includes in-game bans for repeatedly going AFK, friendly fire, and queue dodge in Competitive and Unrated modes. If you’re someone who is text-muted in real-time, you’ll now also be voice-muted for the rest of the match.

Also, get ready to hear some conversation between Deadlock and Gekko as Riot has also added some voiceover line interactions. They also updated the ability action icons to be more consistent across all Agents, and these icons will now appear above your equipped ability.

Here are the full Valorant 7.01 patch notes according to the official release from Riot Games.

We’ve updated the ability action icons to be more consistent across all Agents and abilities that have a common cast paradigm or output. We’ve also added new ones where it was necessary. These icons appear above your equipped ability.

We’ve added voiceover line interactions between Gekko and Deadlock.

Premier

Ignition Stage is live!

If you played in the Premier Open Beta, first of all, thank you! Second, everyone is starting from scratch with Ignition so you’ll have to make or join a new team this time around, too. Your team and match history will carry over from Ignition to the launch in August though, so choose your team name carefully. (You can’t change it later!)

Enrollment runs until July 20, so get your team together and make sure to choose a Zone before then. The exact time for the end of Enrollment varies by Zone—make sure to check the schedule in the client for more information so you don’t miss it.

Matches start on July 20 and run through August 12, with Playoffs on August 13. Earn a Premier Score of at least 375 by then to qualify and to have a chance to be crowned one of the best teams in your Division. (Oh…and get a sweet Premier Champion title and gun buddy, too.)

We added in-game bans for repeated AFK, Friendly Fire, and Queue Dodge in Competitive and Unrated modes.

People who are text-muted in real-time will now also be voice-muted for the entire match.

So, there you have it — that’s basically everything included in Valorant update 7.01 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

