LoL patch 14.22 early notes: Ambessa Medarda added, ADC item reworks & more

LoL patch 14.22 early notes: Ambessa Medarda added, ADC item reworks & moreRiot Games
League of Legends patch 14.22 is bringing in Ambessa Medarda along with a whole slew of Arcane content and event quests, some champion balancing (including Ambessa nerfs already), and a ton of ADC/lethality items getting reworked.
And, while Ambessa’s the headliner for this patch, there’s a ton of other Arcane Season 2 content to look forward to including the ARAM makeover that’s reimagining the map as the Bridge of Progress.
Here’s what you can expect from LoL patch 14.22 according to the notes we have so far:
Arcane nemesis quests and ARAM makeover
To celebrate Arcane Season 2, some nemesis quests are being added that reward Arcane characters for taking each other down on the new Bridge of Progress ARAM map. All of the quests and their rewards haven’t been revealed just yet, but we do know they exist.
Also, the Arcane map is bringing substantial gameplay changes to ARAM, and it’s set to stick around until early January 2025.
Early LoL patch 14.22 notes
Champions
Ambessa Medarda
Ambessa is LoL’s very first Arcane-original champion, and she may be the only one considering Season 2 is the final season of the show. Her kit is an absolute novel, so you can check out her full kit and an explanation of how it works here.
However, she’s already received several balance adjustments after just a day or two on the PBE:
Passive: Drakehound’s Step
- Bonus attack range reduced: 100 >>> 75
- Base damage increased: 5-15 >>> 5-30
- Bonus AD scaling increased: 25% >>> 30%
Q: Cunning Sweep/Sundering Slam
- Cooldown increased: 10-8 seconds >>> 14-10
W: Repudiation
- Block bonus damage reduced: 60% >>> 50%
- Shield duration increased: 1.5 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds
- Base shield changed: 85-250 (based on stat growth) >>> 85-325 (linear scaling)
E: Lacerate
- Base damage reduced: 40-160 >>> 40-140
R: Public Execution
- Bonus AD ratio reduced: 100% >>> 80%
Warwick
W: Blood Hunt
- Movement speed reduced: 35-65% >>> 30-50%
- Mana cost reduced: 70 >>> 35
- Active range reduced: 4000 >>> 3000
- Cooldown reduced: 100-40 >>> 80-40
- Cooldown now reduced by 30% if no one is found
- No longer cools down twice as fast when not hunting
- No longer put on a 3 second CD in combat
Items
Opportunity
- AD increased: 50 >>> 55
- 4% movement speed removed
- Passive lethality increased: 10/6 >>> 11/7
- New recipe
- Rectrix >>> Pickaxe + Long Sword
Statikk Shiv
- AD reduced: 50 >>> 45
- Attack speed reduced: 35% >>> 30%
- On-kill passive removed
- Cost reduced: 2900 >>> 2700
- Reworked passive:
- First 3 attacks within 8 seconds fire chain lightning on-hit, dealing 60 magic damage to up to 5 targets jumping within 500 range, increased to 85 damage against non champions.
- Internal cooldown of 25-10 (levels 7-12) starting on the first attack landed. This cooldown is fully reset by takedowns
Youmuu’s Ghostblade
- AD reduced: 60 >>> 55
- Now has 4% movement speed
- New recipe
- Long Sword >>> Pickaxe
- Final cost unchanged
Yun Tal Wildarrows
- AD reduced: 60 >>> 50
- Now has 20% attack speed
- No longer has 25% crit
- Old passive removed and replaced with 2 new passives
- Passive:
- Landing auto attacks grants permanent crit chance, .2% per stack up to 25%
- Passive:
- Attacking enemy champs grants 30% attack speed for 4 seconds
- 40 second internal cooldown, reduced by 1 second per auto attack and 2 seconds per crit
- New recipe
- BF Sword + Scout’s Slingshot + Long Sword + 750 gold
- Costs 3000 gold total
Summoner Spells
Barrier
- Shield reduced: 120-480 >>> 100-460
Smite
- Epic monster prioritization range reduced: 300 >>> 125