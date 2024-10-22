Valorant update 9.08 patch notes: Gekko & Yoru changes, Sunset B site overhaul, more

Valorant’s 9.08 update is bringing changes to Gekko and Yoru, as well as a new Team Deathmatch map in the form of Glitch. Oh, and there are tweaks to Sunset’s B site as well.

Whenever Riot Games rolls out a new Valorant update, it’s usually cause to get excited. Be that Agent updates, changes to maps, or new game modes – there typically isn’t a boring update in the shooter’s cycle.

When it comes to 9.08, there is something for every little bit of that. We’ve got big Agent changes for both Yoru and Gekko. Anyone who has played more than a handful of games in Act 9 knows just how good Gekko has become and tweaks need to be made.

That’s not all, though. There are movement tweaks for both Skye and Jett – well, particularly on Ascent – and some changes to Sunset’s tricky B site. So, let’s get stuck into the patch notes.

Yoru & Gekko changes

As noted, the big headline changes in this update are for Gekko and Yoru. Riot believes that Gekko is “in a healthy state” but wants to stop Dizzy from holding angles for too long.

On top of that, the timing of his globules are also being looked at. They’re in world time is being reduced from 20 seconds to 15 seconds, and the reclaim time is going up to 1.5 seconds.

As for Yoru, well, Riot are making sure that his Fakeout interacts with others as intended. If you’re a Cypher main, for example, using Neutral Theft will show the Fakeout clone.

Riot Games Gekko has proven strong in Valorant, so changes are being made.

Now, if you’ve been annoyed by how Sunset’s B site plays – be that from a defensive or offensive point of view – it is finally being addressed.

Riot are moving cover around in the main hallway, removing some on the exterior, and adding a bit of depth to the site itself. All in all, it should provide more tactical challenges on both sides.

The complete update 9.08 patch notes can be found below.

Valorant 9.08 patch notes – All Platforms

AGENT UPDATES

Gekko

As you have mastered Gekko’s utility since his last buff in patch 7.12, we’ve noticed that his core play pattern of using and reclaiming his buddies has little to no downside. These changes to his globules put pressure on Gekko to more quickly reclaim them, and also allow for more counterplay for Gekko’s opponents to punish him if he’s too reckless.

Dizzy and Wingman are each getting improvements to their overall reliability to reduce cases where you hear or see them target and debuff an enemy, only to find that enemy is unaffected. These changes are targeted at addressing inconsistent behavior rather than a direct power increase for Gekko.

Dizzy is in a healthy state in terms of how often you successfully engage in its shooting counterplay, but we feel that Dizzy holds space and angles for too long. Additionally, given Gekko’s overall number of plants and defuses with Wingman, Thrash is available too frequently for its impact.

We hope these changes don’t wildly affect Gekko’s place in the ecosystem, but instead put him in a healthier long term place.

Globules Reduced time in world 20s >>> 15s Reclaim time increased 1s >>> 1.5s

Dizzy Time active after being thrown and forming is reduced 1.5s >>> 1s. Dizzy’s targeting algorithm has been updated to be more reliable. Dizzy’s goop flash now also blinds the minimap of affected players.

Wingman Increased the angle of the cone concuss area 45 degrees >>> 65 degrees. When Wingman turns into a globule after planting the Spike there are unique visuals.

Thrash Ultimate points increased 7 >>> 8



Yoru

Various abilities were not showing effects on Yoru’s Fakeout clone, which made it too easy to discern it from the real Yoru. We are going through abilities in the game and making sure they interact properly with Yoru’s Fakeout.

Blind abilities like Gekko’s Dizzy and Vyse’s Arc Rose will now display the blind effect on Yoru’s Fakeout clone as if he was a real Agent.

and Vyse’s will now display the blind effect on Yoru’s clone as if he was a real Agent. Vyse will play her Successful Blind celebration lines when blinding Yoru’s Fakeout clone.

clone. Cypher’s Neural Theft will show the Yoru’s Fakeout clone.

will show the Yoru’s clone. Clove’s Meddle will now show the slow effect on Yoru’s Fakeout clone.

Skye and Jett

Jett’s Tailwind and Skye’s Trailblazer will no longer stop at the window in Ascent. Instead, they will bust through and continue movement onto the other side.

COSMETICS UPDATES

We’ve made some updates to several scope reticles to make them more clean and less distracting. Here is the list of updated skins: Araxys Operator, Valiant Hero Operator, Reaver Operator, Gothic Marshal. Thanks to Derke for the feedback!

Introducing “Glitch”, VALORANT’s Newest Team Deathmatch Map

A 5v5 map that puts you in a dual-themed arena. This is the 5th TDM map and takes place in a “glitched out” Maxbot arena.

Glitch is playable via the “Team Deathmatch” game mode queue.

Map Rotations

Pearl and Split are BACK in the COMPETITIVE QUEUE

Icebox and Lotus are OUT of the COMPETITIVE QUEUE

Sunset

We’re updating Sunset’s B Site to address defensibility, post plant, and provide more ways to play on site. The B Main pivot box was adding a ton of pressure during post plant so we’ve opted to simplify the cover here. You can still play B Main during post plant, but it should now be easier to manage for retakers. A particular Cypher trip has also been removed with these changes.

BUG FIXES

Maps

Abyss The Spike will now spawn correctly at B Danger if it falls off the map.



PC-only changes

PREMIER UPDATES

Welcome to Stage E9A3!

At the end of this Stage, the top 16 teams in Invite will remain in Invite. All other Invite teams will be demoted at the start of the next Stage. These rules are listed on the Standings tab. Demoted teams will seed into the zone they originally promoted from. Next Stage, Team Owners can change their zone in the Team Settings dropdown anytime before the team plays a match. If your team cannot be placed into a zone at the start of the next Stage, your Team Owner will be prompted to select a zone. Divisions other than Invite will not have demotion, and teams will still be promoted or be seeded into a division as normal at the start of next Stage.

Contender Eligibility updates If you have five Contender Eligible players on your team, you are guaranteed to place into Contender Division. Contender Eligibility for 2024 expires at the end of Stage E9A3. To be Contender Eligible in 2025, you and your team must perform a qualifying action in Stage E9A3 or at any point in 2025. Qualifying actions include: Play a Weekly or Playoff match on a team in Contender or Invite Division. Reach Immortal 3 or higher peak rank in Competitive. Play in a Playoff match in Elite 5. Contender Eligibility for 2025 expires at the end of the last Stage in 2025.



BUG FIXES

Premier