Valorant update 7.10 patch notes: Deadlock buffed, Deathmatch changes & more

Valorant patch 7.10 has arrived, marking the first update since Episode 7 Act 3 dropped. Here’s a rundown of everything included in the 7.09 patch notes.

The first Valorant update following the arrival of Iso in Valorant patch 7.09, kicking off Episode 7 Act 3, is now here. Heading into the new Act, updated 7.10 brings buffs to Deadlock after players demanded changes to the Sentinel, claiming she’s the “worst agent in the game by a mile.”

Not only that, we’ve seen some small tweaks to both Reyna and Fade in patch 7.10. With that said, let’s dive deep into what’s changed.

As aforementioned, patch 7.10 brings some much-needed attention to Deadlock. The Sentinel, who was released just earlier in Episode 7 has struggled to keep up with other Agents, especially after Cypher received several buffs in the last patch.

Notably, Deadlock’s GravNet (C) now requires anyone captured by it to manually remove the net in order to remove the effect. Before this, if you or the enemy were captured, you were able to remove it by moving out of the net radius or waiting for the effect to expire.

“We think this unlocks a unique power profile while making it a more interesting interaction on both sides, as enemies must put down their weapon and make a noise to deal with the debuff,” said Riot.

“In addition, we’ve made the ability more reliable for Deadlock to execute by increasing its radius while also ensuring that Agents like Jett and Raze can’t trivialize getting caught in it with their mobility.

Deadlock

Anyone caught by GravNet will now be debuffed indefinitely until they remove it.

Anyone caught by GravNet will now be affected by increased gravity and a reduction in mobility (example: GravNet now reduces Jett’s Tailwind (E) distance.)

GravNet removal time increased 0.85s >>> 1.5s.

GravNet radius increased 6m >>> 8m.

Jett

Jett’s third-person animations while Blade Storm (X) is equipped have been adjusted to

help with combat clarity. It should now be easier to understand her movement when

she’s running and when she’s throwing knives.

Team Deathmatch

Reyna

Reyna’s Leer (C) has proven specifically potent in the close confines of Team Deathmatch since it doesn’t affect allies and Empress (X) lacking a time constraint if she’s rolling has proven extremely powerful. These changes are meant to create more downtime between these power moments and push Reyna to prioritize orbs if she wants to try and take over with Empress.

Team Deathmatch only changes : Leer (C) cooldown increased 44s >>> 51s Empress (X) will charge 14% slower

:

Fade

In Team Deathmatch, Fade’s utility can feel a little hard to use and capitalize off of. These changes aim to help her track down her enemies and close in on them.

Team Deathmatch only change s: Prowler (C) cooldown decreased 44s >>> 36s Seize (Q) cooldown decreased 51s >>> 48s

s:

Presets have been added to the stats page.

Bug Fixes

General Fixed a bug where reverb was not being applied reliably to some types of

sounds, including gunshots and footsteps. Fixed an issue where Viper’s Pit (X) did not correctly block vision for enemies on

the minimap and megamap. Fixed issues with Fade’s Prowler (C) passing through certain objects.

Player Behavior Fixed an issue where the report button text was cut-off for the Arabic language on the Player Report menu



