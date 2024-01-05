Valorant update 8.0 patch notes: Map changes, Killjoy nerfs, Deadlock buffs and more

Valorant’s 8.0 update brings along a new map rotation and map changes, as well as some Agent buffs and nerfs. Here’s everything included in Valorant’s update 8.0 patch notes.

Patch 8.0 is the first patch of 2024 and will bring in the newest Episode. This new patch will introduce much-needed changes to Lotus and Icebox, along with some changes to Deadlock and Killjoy.

This is a major patch for the game as it will set the tone for the rest of the year and also lock in the new map rotation for some time.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s a rundown of everything included with the Valorant patch 8.0 update.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Icebox re-enters the Valorant map pool with some slight changes.

There are a few general updates that will impact all Valorant players. First is that the Gun Buddy Carousel will now appear alphabetically by name. The second is that the new sniper rifle, Outlaw, is coming to the game in this patch.

The third and final general update is that starting in this patch, Valorant will support third-party spatialization software for headphones.

Article continues after ad

Deadlock

Continuing in the direction of the previous 7.10 GravNet (C) changes, we’re looking to build

upon the unique strengths of Deadlock’s two other basic abilities: Sonic Sensor (Q) and Barrier

Mesh (E).

For Sonic Sensor (Q), we’re increasing the reliability of the concuss once triggered by

shortening its windup time, while also increasing flexibility by allowing you to recall and

redeploy it in round. Sonic Sensor (Q) Sonic Sensors are now recallable in round. Sonic Sensor’s pickup distance increased 12m >>> 27m Decreased time to concuss once triggered 1.0s >>> 0.5s Decreased time for enemies to destroy Sonic Sensor once triggered

0.65s >>> 0.5s Deadlock and her allies can now hear Sonic Sensor’s audio lightly when

they are in its area of effect.

shortening its windup time, while also increasing flexibility by allowing you to recall and redeploy it in round. For Barrier Mesh (E), we increased the max length of the barrier walls to allow it to divide

much larger spaces than is possible with comparable utility and make it more reliable at

fully blocking chokes when deployed quickly. Barrier Mesh (E) Increased the max length Barrier Mesh walls 6m >>> 10m

much larger spaces than is possible with comparable utility and make it more reliable at fully blocking chokes when deployed quickly.

Killjoy

The amount of coverage on Killjoy’s Turret (E) outshines other defensive recon tools when

paired with the Turret’s other strengths, such as its autonomous detection and long range vision.

Reducing its vision cone should push Killjoy to make clearer choices about what area of the

map her Turret will cover, while the Turret’s updated visuals should aid you in quickly

understanding what areas it will protect.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Turret (E) Vision radius reduced 180 degrees >>> 100 degrees Added a representation of the Turret’s vision cone on Killjoy’s minimap when she

is placing the Turret. Added VFX and updated the Turret’s animations to communicate the Turret’s

new vision radius



Doors Refactor

We have upgraded the tech behind our interactable doors to polish some of your

interactions with others and with Agent abilities.

Icebox

Icebox is back with a few changes to shake up Mid, B Green, and B Orange. Our goal with these

changes are to add value and impact to Mid for either team controlling it and simplify pathing

toward B Site through B Orange and B Green to make fights more predictable.

Attacker Side Spawn

A storage container has been added on the left side to block line of sight from Attacker Spawn to B Tube.

B Green

The hanging container in B Green was creating a lot of complexity for both fights on the ground and people boosting up top. Moving the container out of the way should make combat here more manageable.

B Tube Exterior

We felt that Mid could use more value for either team holding it. We’ve added a window toward the end of B Tube that overlooks Mid and can see towards A Site and Defender Spawn. It allows Attackers to assert a lot of pressure on rotators and Defenders should be able to hold more space when holding Mid from B Kitchen or Mid Boiler.

B Tube Interior

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Added two boxes stacked flush to the wall.

B Snow Pile

There were multiple parallel paths leading from Mid to B Site. To reduce timings and create more predictable fights we’ve removed the B Orange route closest to B Kitchen.

Adjusted the snowpile leading up to B Kitchen so you can now silently drop off the boxes.

Lotus

Attackers have felt fairly overwhelming to Defenders on Lotus. Because of this, we’re adding

more options by adjusting neutral spaces and making some quality-of-life updates across the

map so that Defenders can better hold sites.

Article continues after ad

A Main

Article continues after ad

More room has been added to A Main along with a set of boxes to give Defenders some more options to fight for A Rubble control.

The double stack of boxes outside A Stairs has been changed to non-penetrable to reduce the likelihood of being spammed.

A Link

More room has been added near the breakable door. It was always a little awkward to fight out of the broken door, but now it should be easier to fight out from inside the connector room.

A Hut

A Hut has been closed to help give some more readability to the plant site, making it easier to retake. A cubby has also been added to the back of A Hut for more defender options to hold the site.

B Site

More room and boxes have been added to B Site to add some defensibility closer to the choke on site.

C Site

The Spike plant zone and the stairs in C Bend have been adjusted to allow for more diversity of Spike plant locations in C Site.

Boxes on the back of site have been adjusted.

C Bend

More room and boxes have been added in C Main to also add some defensibility closer to the front of Main.

Boxes have been added to C Bend along with some extra room to fight from.

Rotating Doors

Rotating doors now take 10 seconds to fully complete their spin, up from 8 previously. 8 seconds was not enough time to use utility through the doors or fight, and make it through the doors on the same rotation. The extra time should allow for more fights to happen through the doors, and most everyone to get through the door on time. Increased the time it takes for rotating doors to complete their rotation 8s >>>10s



Team Deathmatch

We felt that the Sheriff is overperforming in the Stage 2 weapon ecosystem and, as a result,

other loadouts have been pushed to the side. This change aims to allow other weapons to be

more viable when in an engagement against a Sheriff.

Stage 2 – Sheriff Loadout Heavy Shield >>> Light Shield



Map Rotation

All modes (except Team Deathmatch and Custom games) will use the Competitive map rotation.

Current rotation: Icebox, Lotus, Sunset, Breeze, Ascent, Bind, Split

Team Captain Role We’ve added a secondary management role to rosters called Team Captain. Team Captains can help with team management including inviting and removing team members. Captains cannot delete the team or kick the Team Owner out. Team Owners can promote and demote a Team Captain.

Standings You can now view standings in other divisions and for previous Stages of Premier using the drop down menus on the top left of the Standings Tab.

Divisions You can now see which division you are seeded into before you play your first match.

Playoff Qualification The threshold to qualify for this Stage is back to the standard 675 Premier Score.

EMEA Zone Updates We’ve updated our Zones to support the VCT Challengers League Path to Promotion in EMEA. To learn more about how to qualify for Challengers Open Qualifiers and how Premier integrates into esports in 2024, check out this article.



That’s all for Valorant 8.0 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

Article continues after ad

VCT 2024 rostermania tracker | What is Valorant Premier? | How to play Valorant Premier Stage 1 | What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | All Valorant skin bundles | Best Valorant Agents | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Best Sentinels | Best Initiators | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Best Duelists | Is Valorant on Mac? | Best Controllers