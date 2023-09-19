Valorant update 7.06 patch notes: Competitive updates, Sage voice lines, more

Valorant 7.06 patch update adds some Competitive changes along with new voice lines for Sage while interacting with other Agents. Here’s a rundown of everything included in the patch notes.

Valorant patch 7.06 is the sixth update after the drop of Episode 7 Act 2 and is notably smaller than the previous updates. It mostly states how Riot is going to implement a new way to load accessories like gun buddies and skins in order to reduce loading times.

Apart from that, Sage is getting some new voice lines in the game. The devs will continue to monitor botting abuse and will ban any account they find suspicious.

With that said, here’s everything included in Valorant update 7.06 patch notes.

The Valorant 7.06 patch update doesn’t include a lot. It focuses on in-game optimization where they’ll be reducing the load times by updating the way Valorant loads your accessories like gun buddies and weapons skins.

Sage will have new voice lines that add fresh interaction lines with more Agents from the roster. The devs have made some back-end updates as well to combat reports where all information was not correct.

Lastly, some annoying have been addressed and fixed. Having said that, here are the full Valorant 7.06 patch notes from Riot Games.

We’re implementing some updates to how we load your accessories, like gun buddies and weapons skins, so that it will reduce your load times. This will land mid-patch.

Sage

We’ve updated Sage’s voice lines and added interaction lines with more Agents.

There has been a wave of competitive rank boosting with bots and real players. In an effort to protect against this abuse, we have introduced restrictions where Ascendant players and higher can only invite players with Platinum rank and higher to their competitive party.

We will continue to actively monitor botting abuse and ban any accounts suspicious of this behavior.

Made some back-end updates for Combat Reports in order to fix instances where all the correct information wasn’t showing. Please let us know if there are any weird behaviors—especially after death and pre-round start.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a rare bug where you would be revealed unintentionally in places that you shouldn’t be seen after purchasing a weapon.

Fixed an issue where the Spike plant and defuse UI bar did not appear for minimal HUD observers.

Fixed a bug where vision cones would flicker at the start of a round on Sunset.

That’s about everything included in the Valorant 7.06 patch. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

