Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

Episode 7 Act 1, a brand new season of Valorant, is upon us, which means a fresh battle pass will be available for the players to grind for. So, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battle Pass.

On June 27, 2023, Valorant will step onto the first Act of Episode 7 – an Act that brings a lot of new additions, including a new Agent, the Team Deathmatch game mode and an overhauled Progression System.

As usual, the latest Act comes with a new battle pass featuring fresh skins, sprays, and Radianite points for players. In Episode 7 Act 1, the battle pass skins are a lot more colorful and modern-looking.

That being said, here’s a complete rundown of everything included in Episode 7 Act 1’s battle pass in the game.

Riot Games The Melee weapon’s animation is pretty basic.

What is in the Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 battle pass?

Three weapon cosmetics are featured in Episode 7 Act 1 battle pass – Blush, Composite, and Digihex. You can claim them all starting from June 27, 2023.

Blush skinline : Features cosmetics for Frenzy, Guardian, Operator, and Spectre.

: Features cosmetics for Frenzy, Guardian, Operator, and Spectre. Composite skinline : Features cosmetics for Marshall, Phantom, Sheriff, Stinger, and Melee.

: Features cosmetics for Marshall, Phantom, Sheriff, Stinger, and Melee. Digihex skinline: Features cosmetics for Ares, Bulldog, Ghost, and Judge.

Producer Laura Baltzer said, “For the skinlines in this pass, we were inspired by futuristic shapes and design. Composite and Digihex especially bring a bit of a sci-fi feel to this pass. Overall, we want to continue to make our battle passes feel modern and fresh to give players a variety of colors and styles they can choose to build their collections with.”

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 Battle Pass skins

Blush – Frenzy

Riot Games

Blush – Guardian

Riot Games

Blush – Operator

Riot Games

Blush – Spectre

Riot Games

Composite – Marshall

Riot Games

Composite – Melee

Riot Games

Composite – Phantom

Riot Games

Composite – Sheriff

Riot Games

Composite – Stinger

Riot Games

Digihex – Ares

Riot Games

Digihex – Bulldog

Riot Games

Digihex – Ghost

Riot Games

Digihex – Judge

Riot Games

Sprays

Episode 7 Act 1 battle pass includes 15 new sprays for players. Ten Gun Buddies and 12 Player Cards are also featured, along with the regular dose of Radianite Points that are helpful to unlock weapon skin variations and finishers.

“We had a lot of fun playing with color in this pass. From Blush to Digihex, we found a lot of inspiration in color. We hope everyone finds a skin here that fits their style. As always, with our accessories we try to find opportunities to create things that we hear our players talking about and laughing about in-game,” notes Laura.

“The Smoke Maze spray or Pancake Pile-up are examples of situations we’ve probably all found ourselves in while playing.”

Riot Games The new pass has ample sprays and player cards for players.

How much does the Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 battle pass cost?

As always, Episode 7 Act 1 battle pass costs 1,000 Valorant Points. There are both free and premium rewards included with it. Here are the items included with this Act’s battle pass free track:

Digihex Ghost

Mind the Drop – Player Card

Slurp – Gun Buddy

Box Hijinks – Spray

So there you have it — that’s a wrapup of Valorant Episode 7 Act 1’s pass. Looking to dominate the competition? Be sure to check out our other Valorant guides:

