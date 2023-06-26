Valorant Neo Frontier skinline: Release date, price & weapons

Neo Frontier is the upcoming skinline in Valorant, helping you cement your future with a savour of the past. Here’s everything you need to know about these upcoming skins in Episode 7 Act 1, as well as their price.

Along with a brand new Agent, Valorant’s Episode 7 Act 1 also brings a unique skinline called “Neo Frontier”. The skins in this bundle are futuristic, sleek, and technological, following the themes of sci-fi and the old west.

Neo Frontier won’t be a part of the new battlepass, meaning players will need to purchase it separately from the in-game store. Each of these weapons has several variants and boasts an old-school cowboy vibe via unique animations, visual effects, and finishers.

That being said, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the new Neo Frontier skinline.

Riot Games The Neo Frontier skin bundle is a blend of Old West and Neo Future.

The Neo Frontier skinline launches alongside Episode 7 Act 1’s release on June 27, 2023.

Here are the full details for the Valorant Neo Frontier bundle:

Bundle Cost : 8,700 VP (includes all gun skins, two gun buddies, two player cards, and one animated spray)

: 8,700 VP (includes all gun skins, two gun buddies, two player cards, and one animated spray) Edition : Exclusive

: Exclusive Weapons : Phantom, Axe (melee), Sheriff, Marshal, Odin

: Phantom, Axe (melee), Sheriff, Marshal, Odin Variants : Purple Variant with Purple Finisher and Kill Banner White/Blue Variant with Blue Finisher and Kill Banner Orange/Blue Variant with Orange Finisher and Kill Banner

:

WEAPON LEVEL 1 LEVEL 2 LEVEL 3 LEVEL 4 Melee Custom model change (Old West Axe), brand new equip, and right click animations Custom model change (Sci-fi Axe), Sci-fi visual effects, Sci-fi audio – – Weapon Custom Old West model, bullets, and ADS reticle Custom animations and firing audio Custom Sci-fi model change and new ADS reticle, custom Sci-fi animations, custom Sci-fi visual effects, and custom Sci-fi firing/equip/reload/inspect audio Finisher and Killbanner

Neo Frontier Bundle: Inspiration and Lore

The Neo Frontier skinline in Valorant is made using advanced, cutting-edge technology with a blend of the Old West with the Neo Future. The skins in the bundle are quite sleek and the animations and effects are something players have never seen before.

On the inspirations behind this bundle, Producer Laura Baltzer said, “We wanted Neo Frontier to be a true homage to the Western genre–both old and new. There are two distinct but connected fantasies in this skinline. If you’re a fan of old-school spaghetti westerns we hope you love this skinline, and if you’re a fan of space westerns we hope you love this skinline too!”

“We were pretty ambitious with the amount of new features we wanted to add to this skinline. For example, the custom ricochet sounds on Neo Frontier was something we’d never done before and was the idea of our Sound Designer, Drew Olsen. This buddy updates the player icon in the WANTED poster to whoever is the top fragger–and turns red if that’s you. Though many of them may seem subtle, we hope these details combine to create something thoughtful and true to the western genre”

So there you have it – that’s a wrapup of the upcoming Neo Frontier skinline in Valorant Episode 7 Act 1. Looking to dominate the competition? Be sure to check out our other Valorant guides:

