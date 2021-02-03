How much do Valorant skins & cosmetics cost in real money? VP converter to USD, GBP, Euro - Dexerto

Valorant Points (VP) are the all-important currency in Valorant, but how much is VP in real-world money? This VP to real-money conversion article will answer all of your questions.
Buying cosmetics in Valorant can sometimes be like taking your senior math exams all over again. Jumping over those numerical hurdles can really be a challenge, but it’s no secret that the Future Earth store can be pretty costly.
With new skin bundles dropping pretty much biweekly, as well as a fresh new Battlepass appearing with every act, you need a pretty full wallet to purchase your cosmetic loadout.
So if you want to know exactly how much you’ll have to cash out for a snazzy new skin, we’ve got a conversion system below for you.
Let’s be real, we’ve all seen this screen before.
How many VP can I buy?
Valorant Points are available via the store in allotments of either $7, $14 or $68. The conversion for £, $ and € are just below:
Valorant Points (VP)
GBP (£)
USD ($)
Euro (€)
525
5
7
6
1100
10
14
11
2250
20
27
23
4000
35
48
40
5800
50
68
57
12,000
100
136
113
How much VP are skins?
While skins are distributed across different tier levels, bundles and individual skins can be bought for different prices. It’s these skins that Valorant players sink most of their VP into as player cards, sprays and so on are available largely for free.
Bundles offer players the chance to get all of the new skin line for a discounted price, as well as exclusive goodies such gun buddies.
Skin Tier
Valorant Points (VP)
GBP (£)
USD ($)
Euro (€)
Select
2930
25
34
29
Deluxe
5100
45
61
51
Premium
7100
60
82
68
Ultra
9900
87
119
99
Exclusive
Varies
–
–
–
Every skin, however, will rotate through the store daily so if you’re not interested in collecting the whole set then you can pick up a single weapon in store. Roughly, this is how much real money these will set you back in each currency.
Skin Tier
Valorant Points (VP)
GBP (£)
USD ($)
Euro (€)
Select
875
7
10
8
Deluxe
1275
12
16
14
Premium
1775
17
23
19
Ultra
2475
22
30
25
Exclusive
Varies
–
–
–
Valorant’s Singularity skins are the most expensive in-game cosmetics.
How much VP is the Battlepass?
As we mentioned before, the Valorant Battlepass rotates every Act and lets players scoop up a whole host of Valorant prizes. The cost for the Battlepass is below:
Valorant Points (VP)
GBP (£)
USD ($)
Euro (€)
1000
7
10
8
How much VP are Radianite Points?
Radianite Points are a must for any Valorant fan who wants to dominate Future Earth in style. We’ve got RP guide here, but here’s how much each bundle costs:
Radianite Points (RP)
Valorant Points (VP)
GBP (£)
USD ($)
Euro (€)
20
1600
15
20
17
40
2800
26
35
30
80
4800
47
64
53
So that’s it for our VP conversion guide. It’s always good to know how much your bank balance hates you, in the end though it doesn’t even matter. After all, what’s life without a good flex on Future Earth?
Fuse joins Apex Legends in Season 8 to join Respawn’s ever-growing roster. To help you master this explosive-loving cage fighter, we’ve put together a few tips and tricks that will send your enemies running.
Fuse is armed with a stackable grenade passive, deadly cluster bomb Tactical, and flaming-hot ultimate that encircles enemies. While these abilities may seem simple enough, there are a number of tricks you can use to increase your lethality with Fuse.
How to make use of Fuse’s abilities
Passive: Grenadier
Grenadier pack a real explosive punch.
The Grenadier passive gives Fuse an extra grenade per inventory slot. This means Fuse can hold 2x Thermite Grenades, 2x Frag Grenades, 2x Arc Stars per inventory slot. Not only does this give Fuse plenty of ammunition for his launcher, it also provides plenty of opportunities for players to counter any camping squads.
Any grenades that are fired out of Fuse’s grenade launcher will travel further, faster, and more accurately than their thrown counterpart. As a result, you’ll always want to loot any grenades you find and use Fuse’s passive to force fights in built-up areas.
Tactical Ability: Knuckle Cluster
Knuckle Cluster deals damage to multiple enemies.
The mercenary-turned-cage fighter has a penchant for bloody brawls, but instead of using his fists, Fuse bring an explosive twist to his fights. When activated, Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster launcher will unleash a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact.
Knuckle Cluster can be stuck to enemies and will deal AoE splash damage to all those who are unfortunate enough to get caught within the blast area. Just like Fuse’s passive, Knuckle Cluster is great at destroying traps and ambushing camping squads.
Ultimate: The Motherlode
Despite its size, the Motherlode has decent range potential.
Fuse’s ultimate launches a bombardment that encircles a target area in a wall of flames, dealing damage over time and slowing players caught within it. Despite the gun’s hulking size, the Motherlode can be fired up to 200 meters away, giving Fuse plenty of opportunities to ambush his enemies.
Once any players have been caught with the ultimate’s blast radius, simply bombard them a combination of Grenadier, Knuckle Cluster, and standard gunfire. If timed correctly, the Motherlode can tear through even the tankiest of teams.
Fuse tips and tricks
1. Punish defensive campers
Taking down defensive squads is easier than ever.
Just like most FPS shooters, positioning is integral to your survival. This sentiment is especially true when playing as Fuse. While his kit may be tailored toward aggressive play, you’ll want to pick your fights carefully. As a result, try to constantly seek out in-door fights where you can utilize both Fuse’s Grenadier passive and Knuckle Cluster.
After all, hitting mobile targets at range with his abilities can prove frustrating. Instead, it’s often best to find squads that are camping in buildings or huddled together. Fuse’s Grenadier passive can also be used to hit any squads that would otherwise prove difficult to hit. For example, Rampart’s Amped Cover can be instantly bypassed with a well-aimed Grenadier hit.
Meanwhile, if you suspect that there are enemy players camping in a nearby building, simply fire a grenade at a nearby wall and watch as it ricochets off the wall. If you see any damage numbers, then chances are there is a squad waiting to ambush you. If you’re constantly thinking of how you can use your environment to your advantage, then you’ll land more deadly explosives.
2. Combine your team’s ultimates
Fuse’s Motherlode is best paired with other AoE ultimates.
This point may seem incredibly simple, but most teams often fail to do this, particularly when playing with randoms. However, one well-timed ultimate combo can wipe even the most deadly squads. Consider pairing Fuse’s ultimate with the added slow and AoE damage from Caustic’s Nox Gas Grenade, while Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment rains explosive terror from above.
While Fuse’s ultimate can be used on its own, its effectiveness is greatly enhanced when synergized with other AoE abilities. It’s important to note that Wattson’s Interception Pylon completely counters Fuse’s ult, so try to bait it out or simply wait a while before using it.
3. Constantly replenish grenades
You’ll need to pack plenty of grenades.
It can be easy to forget to keep track of the number of explosives you have in your inventory, especially when you’re not used to hoovering up every grenade you come across. However, you need to make this a habit if you wish to increase your kill potential. Make sure you get into the habit of replenishing your explosives after every kill and keep some reserved for the late-game circles.
After all, Fuse’s Grenadier ability can give you the upper hand in scenarios where you need to attack an enemy-controlled building. Grenadier can also be used to deny entry to certain areas, while also serving as a decent distraction should your squad need to reposition.
4. Best Legends to team up with Fuse
Fuse certainly brings the heat to many a firefight.
Fuse works well with a lot of Apex Legends characters thanks to the simplistic nature of his kit. The explosive enthusiast’s ultimate works particularly well when paired with Gibraltar and Caustic, but there are also a few other Legends Fuse synergizes well with.
For example, Loba’s Black Market enables Fuse to instantly replenish his grenades, while Horizon’s ultimate pulls enemies together, making Motherlode even more devastating. Try to experiment and see what deadly combinations you can come up with.
If you follow these Fuse tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more explosive kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.