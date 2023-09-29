Riot drops cryptic clue about new Valorant Agent

Riot Games has dropped new clues about the new Agent in Valorant and while they seem vague, we do have an idea of what they could be suggesting. Here’s everything you need to know.

At the start of Valorant Episode 7, Riot revealed that Valorant would have two new Agents, along with a map, in 2023. One of those two agents in the Sentinel Deadlock, while the other is a to-be-released Duelist.

The upcoming agent will be the seventh duelist on Valorant’s roster and the first to be released since January 2022, when Neon was added to the game.

On September 29, Riot Games posted an image teasing where the Agent hails from. The information is cryptic, but here is what you need to know:

Riot Games

New Valorant Agent may hail from China

The latest image that Riot has teased shows an Agent wearing gloves and eating a meal using chopsticks. The name of the image is “duckblood”, which could be related to a popular Chinese delicacy.

It seems that there is a high chance the new Duelist will hail from China, where Valorant was released only in July.

“This next Agent is for you,” Riot said. “We’ve also got a little twist you never thought would make it into VALORANT… well.. Some of you mayyyy have been dreaming in the right direction.”

Until Riot confirms the Agent’s nationality, we would suggest you take this information with a grain of salt.