Gekko revealed as Valorant Agent 22: Release window, abilities & more

Valorant’s roster is set to grow yet again with the next new Agent, Gekko. From a breakdown of the new character’s abilities to his release date, here’s all you need to know about Gekko.

Valorant’s newest Agent, Gekko, is set to join the fight and increase the agents’ roster to a total of 21. Several agents have paved their way into the game ever since Valorant was officially launched on June 2, 2020. Harbor was the most recent addition but that distinction will now be taken over by Agent 22, Gekko.

Now that his full set of abilities has been revealed, here’s all there is to know about the American Agent, Gekko.

Contents

Riot Games Gekko’s Mosh can duplicate across a large area.

Valorant Agent 22’s official name: Gekko

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Gekko is going to be an Initiator in the game. He is the sixth Initiator after Sova, Breach, Skye, KAY/O, and Fade. Before his official announcement, Gekko was codenamed ‘SmokeDancer’, according to a prominent leaker, ‘ValorLeaks’.

Joe Killeen, the Narrative Writer of Gekko had this to say: “Deciding what to call Gekko’s abilities was a unique challenge compared to past Agents. Each ability was also one of Gekko’s buddies, characters unto themselves.” More on that below.

Abilities of Gekko in Valorant

Given that Gekko has an arsenal of creatures at his disposal, he can influence a round in a number of ways. Be it allowing Wingman to defuse, plant the Spike or throw Mosh like a grenade, there’s plenty he can do. Below is a look at his entire kit.

Dizzy (E) : Equip Dizzy FIRE to send Dizzy soaring forward through the air. Dizzy charges and then unleash plasma blasts at enemies in line of sight. Enemies hit by her plasma are blinded. When Dizzy expires she reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Dizzy charge after a short cooldown.

: Equip Dizzy FIRE to send Dizzy soaring forward through the air. Dizzy charges and then unleash plasma blasts at enemies in line of sight. Enemies hit by her plasma are blinded. When Dizzy expires she reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Dizzy charge after a short cooldown. Wingman (Q) : Equip Wingman FIRE to send Wingman forward seeking enemies. Wingman unleashes a concussive blast toward the first enemy he sees ALT FIRE when targeting a Spike site or planted Spike to have Wingman defuse or plant the Spike. To plant, Gekko must have the Spike in his inventory. When Wingman expires he reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Wingman charge after a short cooldown.

: Equip Wingman FIRE to send Wingman forward seeking enemies. Wingman unleashes a concussive blast toward the first enemy he sees ALT FIRE when targeting a Spike site or planted Spike to have Wingman defuse or plant the Spike. To plant, Gekko must have the Spike in his inventory. When Wingman expires he reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Wingman charge after a short cooldown. Mosh Pit (C) : Equip Mosh FIRE to throw Mosh like a grenade ALT FIRE to throw underhand. Upon landing Mosh duplicates across a large area then after a short delay explodes.

: Equip Mosh FIRE to throw Mosh like a grenade ALT FIRE to throw underhand. Upon landing Mosh duplicates across a large area then after a short delay explodes. Thrash (X): Equip Thrash FIRE to link with Thrash’s mind and steer her through enemy territory ACTIVATE to lunge forward and explode, detaining any enemies in a small radius. When Thrash expires she reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Thrash charge after a short cooldown. Thrash can be reclaimed once.

Gekko is officially set to release as part of Episode 6 Act 2 on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. He will join the game along with all new content in the latest battle pass.

Gekko was revealed on March 4 ahead of the grand final of VCT LOCK//IN. The unveiling happened during a showmatch featuring Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik and Leonardo ‘frttt’ Braz, who played with the new Agent. tarik and frttt picked other content creators and Valorant pros for this one-of-a-kind showmatch.

So that's everything we know so far about Valorant Agent 22, Gekko!

