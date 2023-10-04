Who is Valorant Agent 24? Everything we know

Who is Valorant’s Agent 24? Here is all we know of their potential release window, teasers we’ve been given, and speculated origin.

Right at the start of Episode 7, after the release of Gekko, Riot revealed that players could expect two new agents and a map to be released before the end of 2023. So far, one of those two agents, Deadlock, and the map, Sunset, are already live on servers.

However, that leaves the teased third agent still to be released in 2023. The devs have been reticent on details about the new agent, only giving players teasers for what to expect.

So while it’s still early days yet, here is all we know of Agent 24.

Valorant Agent 24: Do we have a release window?

Devs revealed in their initial announcement that Agent 24 will be released before the end of 2023, however, they have not given any concrete date for their arrival.

If we are to go based on agents who have released around this time of year, Chamber and Harbor, both were released around mid-October and November respectively. So we can expect our newest arrival before December unless the devs have plans to buck the trend.

Valorant Agent 24: Role

In their Episode 7 teaser, Character Producer for Valorant John Goscicki announced Agent 24 will be a duelist, making them the seventh duelist on the roster. However, the dev was light on details of their abilities.

But, Gosciki did give some teasers as to what to expect. In a dev blog post, he teased the agent would focus on gunplay, saying, “At its core Valorant is a team-based Tac Shooter where gunplay shines. For some of you, that means aspiring to plow through enemies like Jinggg, and putting in hours in clicking those orbs with aim trainers for that clean 5k.”

He continued, “This next Agent is for you. We’ve also got a little twist you never thought would make it into Valorant.” He teased that some players were speculating in the right direction.

Other than that, Gocicki did not reveal anything else. We will update you here when we know more.

Valorant Agent 24: Teasers

So far, the devs have given players several teasers. In the dev blog post, they included a picture of a Chinese hotpot with duck blood, a Chinese delicacy, which many players took to mean Agent 24 could be Chinese.

This would also coincide with the recent official release of Valorant in China.

However, others also speculated the agent could be from Singapore, as Singapore has deep connections to Chinese cuisine, and Jinggg, a Singaporean player for the team Paper Rex was mentioned in the dev blog.

However, we don’t have any official confirmation as to what Agent 24’s nationality is at the time of writing.

Another teaser was also added into Sunset, as a glowing purple circle could be briefly seen in the Defender spawn area. It also looks similar to the leaked “Bulletproof” Player Card.

This teaser is most likely in connection to the Agent’s abilities, however, we have no information as to what the ability will do.

And that’s all we know of Agent 24 so far. As we come closer to their release date, more information will come out and we will keep you updated here.