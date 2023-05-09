What is Knights of the Zodiac about? Manga movie explained

Knights of the Zodiac, a new movie based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Masami Kurumada, is nearly here. Here’s what you need to know about the live-action movie adaptation.

Knights of the Zodiac, also known as Saint Seiya or Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac, was serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from 1986 to 1990.

The manga has inspired several television anime, original video animation projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The movie’s Japanese title is Saint Seiya: The Beginning, with the tagline: “Pegasus will rise.”

Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken adapted the original screenplay with additional modifications by Kiel Murray.

Knights of the Zodiac cast: Who’s in it?

The Knights of the Zodiac live-action movie cast includes:

Mackenyu as Seiya

Madison Iseman as Sienna

Sean Bean as Alman Kido

Famke Janssen as Guraad

Nick Stahl as Cassios

Diego Tinoco as Nero the Phoenix Knight

Mark Dacascos as Mylock

In an interview with GamesRadar, Bean – best known for starring in Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, and the James Bond franchise – admitted he wasn’t overly familiar with the manga before joining the project.

“But I think what makes this film unique is the fact it’s combined two kinds of elements, which are very interesting to me: Greek mythology – which I was always interested in growing up as a kid – and the Japanese culture, the anime, the manga. Combining those together complements each other very well in the end product. It’s quite fascinating and it’s very exciting,” he said.

Knights of the Zodiac global release dates

The movie premiered on April 27, 2023, in Latin America and in Japan on April 28, 2023. Here’s a list of the global release dates.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Canada and the United States: May 12, 2023

Germany: May 16, 2023

Singapore: May 18, 2023

France: May 24, 2023

UAE: May 26, 2023

South Africa: June 23, 2023

Italy: June 26, 2023

United Kingdom: July 28, 2023

What is the live-action movie Knights of the Zodiac about?

Crunchyroll

Knights of the Zodiac, produced by Toei Animation and based on the international anime sensation, take the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. The movie covers the initial parts of the manga.

The story follows five mystical warriors called Saints, distinguished by their sacred armour sets called “Cloths.” The Saints pledged to protect the reincarnation of the Olympian goddess Athena in her fight against other gods seeking dominance over Earth.

Seiya, a headstrong teen, fights for money while looking for his kidnapped sister. However, he is forced into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training, and a reincarnated goddess.

Athena needs protection after one of his fights unintentionally taps into mysterious talents he never realised he possessed. He must accept his fate to survive and give up all his desires to take his due place among the Knights of the Zodiac.

After more TV and movie hubs? Dexerto’s got you covered down below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Barry Season 4 | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Fast X | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | The Flash | Indiana Jones 5 | Oppenheimer | Barbie | Blue Beetle | Extraction 2 | Sweet Tooth Season 2 | The Night Agent Season 2