Wonka: Everything we know so far – Release date, cast, plot & more

Wonka, the highly anticipated origin story starring Timothée Chalamet, is now on its way, so here’s everything we know so far, including release date, cast, plot, and more.

While an origin story for the mysterious chocolate maker seems like an odd idea for a movie, if there was anything that Roald Dahl’s original book told us, it’s that there is no limit to what you can create or sell.

Hence why Wonka, an origin story about Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory, is now in the works, with popular actor Timothée Chalamet set to star.

Article continues after ad

But what else is happening with the movie? Well, look no further, as below we’ve written everything we know about the upcoming film so far.

Wonka is expected to premiere in cinemas on December 15, 2023. This date may not be set in stone however, as the movie has already experienced delays, having meant to come out in March of this year.

Wonka has been in the works with Warner Bros. ever since late 2016, when the studio got the rights to the character. Right now, the film is in its post-production phase, with reshoots having happened in February.

Article continues after ad

Wonka cast: Who is starring in the movie?

While not much information is available on the characters, the cast is pretty star-studded. The cast list of named characters includes:

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa

Freya Parker as Miss Bon Bon

Mathew Baynton as Fickelgruber

Rowan Atkinson as a Priest

As for currently undisclosed roles, the list includes, but is not limited to:

Keegan-Michael Key

Olivia Colman

Rakhee Thakrar

Sally Hawkins

Jim Carter

Tom Davis

Matt Lucas

Simon Farnaby

Natasha Rothwell

Simon Farnaby is also co-writing Wonka, and Paul King – of Paddington fame – is directing.

For many, Chalamet is the main draw of the film. So far, there have been two screen iterations of Willy Wonka, starring Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in the role, each portraying a different take on the character. While both are different, both are also iconic, meaning that Chalamet has some big shoes to fill.

Article continues after ad

But he certainly seems to be getting into character, stating at CinemaCon that playing such a joyful role was a dream come true, though he supposedly ate too much chocolate on set and got major stomach aches from it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Wonka trailer: Is there a trailer?

Sadly, no, there is no available trailer for Wonka at the time of writing, but one will likely be dropping soon. A trailer was shown at CinemaCon this month, but it is yet to be available to the public.

Article continues after ad

There have been a number of set photos, however, showing Chalamet in his classic Wonka costume. You can check these photos out below:

Also, if you’re looking to get a taste of Tim Burton’s take on Willy Wonka’s origin, check out the clip from the 2005 film below:

Wonka plot: What is happening in the movie?

Wonka’s official synopsis is as such: “An origin story that explores the vivid, mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor before he becomes the renowned scrumdiddlyumptious Mozart of chocolate.”

Article continues after ad

The movie will be an origin story of Roald Dahl’s beloved 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and like previous screen adaptations, it will be a musical. As described by Deadline: “Wonka will mark the first time Chalamet gets to show off his singing and dancing skills with several musical numbers set to appear in the film. He’s been the top choice for some time but scheduling was a hurdle that had to be overcome as training for those numbers is included in the prep for this film.”

Specific plot details are still shrouded in mystery, though the cast has discounted that the story will be dark or morbid, instead aiming for a more joyful musical affair.

Article continues after ad

We will update this article as we learn more.

That’s everything we know about Wonka! In the meantime, you can check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

M3GAN | Constantine 2 | Scream 6 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Avatar 2 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse