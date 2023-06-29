The Witcher stars excited about Henry Cavill passing baton to Liam Hemsworth

The stars of The Witcher have expressed their excitement about Henry Cavill “passing the baton” to Liam Hemsworth as he prepares to take over as Geralt after Season 3.

Volume 1 of The Witcher Season 3 has arrived, news which is bittersweet to fans of Netflix’s TV adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy book series. Why? Because in October 2022, Geralt star and arguably the show’s biggest pull, Henry Cavill, announced he would be leaving the show.

Even though showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich secured The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth as his replacement, it’s not been enough, with some fans threatening to boycott the series and trailer-bombing Season 3’s teaser.

Nonetheless, there are plenty who feel optimistic about The Witcher’s future on the small screen, including the cast members who say it’s time for Cavill to pass the baton.

The Witcher stars excited Henry Cavill gets to “pass the baton” to Liam Hemsworth

Ahead of the release of Season 3, Dexerto sat down with MyAnna Buring and Therica Wilson Read, who play Tissaia de Vries and Sabrina Glevissig on The Witcher, respectively, to find out their thoughts on Henry Cavill’s departure.

Buring, whose Tissaia plays a vital role as Aretuza’s leading mage, explained: “I’m really pragmatic about those things. I think when you have a fantastic character, the whole point of a fantastic character is that the baton gets passed on to other actors to play them.

“Henry’s done an incredible job of setting up Geralt. He’s there now in TV series form; the world has been able to enjoy him, embrace him, and now the baton is going to get passed on. That’s exciting.”

Sabrina star Read went on to share her experience working with Cavill, explaining that the cast are just happy to have worked with him and “wish him the best.”

“I think with Henry, I mean, he’s an incredibly brilliant and talented actor, and he’s such a gentleman on and off set,” she said. “He’s amazing, and I think all the cast and crew just wish him the best.”

The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 drops on Netflix on June 29, while Part 2 arrives on July 27.

