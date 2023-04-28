The Witcher Season 3 trailer bombed with dislikes after Henry Cavill exit

The teaser trailer for The Witcher Season 3 was hit with a massive dislike ratio on YouTube upon its release.

The Witcher Season 3 is almost here, and it seems like fans were super hyped about it… until the official teaser trailer dropped.

Season 3 is supposed to be Henry Cavill’s swan song, as he stated that he’s not returning to the franchise after trying to pursue another shot to play Superman (which fell through due to James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the studio).

The trailer should’ve been an opportunity for fans to come together to give Cavill a proper goodbye but, instead, the trailer was disliked into oblivion.

The Witcher Season 3 trailer shows Henry Cavill fighting his last battle

The trailer for Season 3 shows Cavill and his two co-stars, Anya Chalotra (Yennifer) and Freya Allan (Ciri), as they face off against a monster while on the balcony of a fortress. Check it out below:

Fans also see Geralt (Cavill) drink a mysterious liquid that transforms his eyes into a pure, inky black before his narration says, “Now, for the first time, I understand real fear.” This could mean that Cavill could be killed off from the series before the role is taken up by Liam Hemsworth.

The Witcher fans are unhappy with the show’s trailer and Cavill’s exit

The Witcher should’ve had a slam dunk on their hands as fans loved Cavill in the lead role and wanted to see more of him, even when the news of his departure broke. However, they may have underestimated how angry their fans would be about his exit, as the trailer has more dislikes than likes.

Michael, the creator behind the YouTube channel LegacyKillaHD, tweeted a screenshot of the dislike ratio on The Witcher trailer along with a few comments that were far from positive.

While it should be noted that YouTube dislikes are only available to see through various plugins and are not 100% accurate, it’s still not great when the trailer for your show receives double the amount of dislikes verus likes.

The comments under the video definitely don’t help as well. One user wrote, “Goodbye Geralt, you will be missed, no one can replace you,” while another wrote, “I liked the scene where Geralt said ‘This sucks. I’m leaving.’ Chills.”

Altogether, most of the comments echoed the same sentiments of this user when they wrote, “Sad to say, this will be my last season. Without Henry, this show will never be the same.”

The Witcher will be available to stream on Netflix with Volume One premiering on June 29th, 2023 and Volume Two dropping on July 27th, 2023.

