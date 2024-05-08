From Season 3 fan theory examines who’s screaming in the teaser

Ever since the release of the new From Season 3 teaser trailer, one question has prevailed: who is the character heard screaming in the background? A new fan theory has come up with a plausible answer.

From Season 3 has a lot of questions to answer — although given the very nature of the horror series, it could end up creating more mysteries than it solves.

What we do know is that things aren’t going to get any easier for the residents of Fromville, with the new teaser showing the monsters capturing Boyd (Harold Perrineau) and taunting him.

At the end of the clip, he’s tied up and trying to comfort a woman off-screen as she screams in agony. “You’re so strong,” Boyd cries, unable to get up and help her. As her screaming intensifies, he repeats, “I know, I know, I know.”

Article continues after ad

No doubt we’ll have to wait until From Season 3 releases this fall to find out who the woman is, but a number of fans think they know the answer: Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori). This would make a lot of sense, given Fatima found out she’s pregnant in Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Fatima was initially apprehensive about the news, given that 1) she’s trapped in Fromville and 2) she was told she couldn’t get pregnant. The father, Fatima’s partner and Boyd’s son Ellis (Corteon Moore), was equally as concerned, voicing fears that their baby could be born with fangs like the monsters that stalk their town.

Article continues after ad

Taking to Reddit, one fan theorized, “I had a random thought that it is Fatima giving birth, and for whatever reason the monsters are watching or taking part in the birth somehow.”

Another agreed, “There is also a fourth monster (nurse monster) in the barn that is faintly visible in the promo hence the assumption of the birth. Hiding the nurse monster might have been deliberate.”

“Boyd’s reaction would make a ton of sense given she’s apparently carrying his grandchild,” added a third, to which a fourth said, “Yeah, I don’t know why they’d be restrained but the ‘You’re so strong!’ made me think she was delivering.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that Fatima gives birth to a monster following the concerns raised in From Season 2, one person suggested, “I think she might be giving birth to a normal baby, but the monsters are waiting for it to be born — and the fear of what they’re going to do is breaking Fatima and Boyd. Would be so cruel.”

MGM+ Could the screams be from Fatima giving birth?

But on the other side of the coin, some don’t believe it’s Fatima at all in the From Season 3 trailer, and instead think it sounds more like Sara (Avery Konrad).

Article continues after ad

Referencing the beginning of the teaser trailer, showing Boyd returning to town with the body of an unknown character, one fan said, “I think it’s Sara’s voice and Boyd telling her she’s strong but he knows and it looks like she dies and that’s who they are carrying back.”

Article continues after ad

“​​I’m betting it’s Sara or newcomers. Judging by the fact it’s winter and Mathew’s hair is longer I’m assuming we’re getting a little time jump,” commented a second, while a third added, “Agreed, it sounds like Sara screaming.”

For now, all we can do is speculate and wait for From Season 3 to arrive this fall. Until then, be sure to check out all of the new TV shows heading to streaming this month, as well as our roundup of the best series of 2024 so far.