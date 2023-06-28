What time is The Witcher Season 3 Vol 1 on Netflix?

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1, the first of two parts in Henry Cavill’s farewell season, is nearly here – so, here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream on Netflix.

Cavill first picked up Geralt of Rivia’s longsword in 2019, securing a large, loyal legion of fans from that first head-halving fight in Blaviken. The series, based on Andrzej Sapkowski books and the acclaimed video game series, was such a success that it paved the way for another season and two spinoffs.

However, his tenure as the White Wolf has been cut short, at least from the perspective of the viewers: the upcoming episodes will mark the end of Cavill’s time in the show.

So, as you prepare for his departure, here’s what time The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 will start streaming on Netflix.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 will premiere on Netflix on June 29, 2023.

All five episodes will drop on the streaming platform on the same day, so don’t worry about having to tune in weekly. In terms of what time it will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the third season reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

The Witcher Season 3 starts streaming on June 29. Check out our other coverage here.