The Witcher: Over 80% of fans won’t watch without Henry Cavill

More than 80% of The Witcher fans won’t watch the show following Henry Cavill’s departure and Liam Hemsworth’s recast, according to a new poll.

The Man of Steel and Mission: Impossible – Fallout star has played Geralt of Rivia since the show’s launch on Netflix in 2019. From the first episode, he proved himself to be a capable, burly Witcher, and he’s the best thing about the whole endeavor.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, it seems: Cavill will be recast for Season 4, with Liam Hemsworth taking over his role. That’s the price we pay for getting him back as Superman.

The news wasn’t taken kindly by fans, who’ve grown attached to Cavill’s performance as Geralt – so much so, most of them are planning on tuning out when the recast comes along.

A poll shared by Culture Crave asked users to vote on whether they’d continue to watch The Witcher without Henry Cavill. The response was emphatic: 81.9% voted no, with just 18.1% voting yes.

In a statement on Instagram, Cavill wrote: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

In his own post, Hemsworth said he was “honored” by Cavill “handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.”

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world,” he added.

