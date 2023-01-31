Superman, Batman & Robin, Supergirl: James Gunn’s DC reboot unveiled

James Gunn has unveiled the first 10 projects in his rebooted DC universe, including new movies with Superman, Batman & Robin, Swamp Thing, and more.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine; there may be too much of it, but Kevin Feige is the king when it comes to shared worlds across screens big and small.

The path of DC hasn’t been so smooth. Zack Snyder’s divisive vision built a loyal following but didn’t connect at the box office, leading to a scattershot output of films and shows from the studio.

That’s all about to change. Under the guardianship of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the hierarchy of the DC universe is actually about to change.

Article continues after ad

James Gunn unveils DC slate

The five movies announced, as per Variety, are:

Superman: Legacy

The Authority

The Brave and the Bold

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Swamp Thing

The five TV shows announced are:

Creature Commandos

Waller

Lanterns

Paradise Lost

Booster’s Gold

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You can find out more in this video posted by Gunn below:

Superman: Legacy will mark “the start of the DCU” and “focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” according to Safran.

“He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

Gunn will write the movie, although it’s unclear if he’ll direct it – Safran hopes he “can be persuaded, perhaps.” It already has a release date: July 11, 2025.

Article continues after ad

As for the Batman and Robin movie, The Brave and the Bold, it will introduce the DCU’s version of Batman who’ll be completely separate to Pattinson’s caped crusader. Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s son, will play this iteration of Robin.

In the meantime, check out our other superhero movie and TV hubs below:

Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Avatar 2 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse