Chris Pratt confirms there’s a chance he’ll join James Gunn’s DCU

After visiting the set of James Gunn’s Superman movie, Chris Pratt has confirmed that he’d be happy to take on a new role in the DCU.

Pratt is no stranger to superhero movies, having starred in the Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel. After fans spotted Pratt on the set of James Gunn’s Superman on June 17, many began to question whether he was secretly in the new movie.

However, while that rumor appears to be dead in the water, it doesn’t mean Pratt isn’t up for joining an upcoming DC movie. In fact, according to the Marvel star himself, “there’s always a chance.”

Article continues after ad

As for what character he’d play, Pratt told TMZ, “I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide. I’m not exactly sure. I’m truly not sure.” When asked straight-out whether he’d be willing to leave his Marvel roots for a new DC role, Pratt confirmed, “Yes, of course.”

Article continues after ad

“If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it,” he continued. “Of course I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully there’s a chance that can come back. I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it, to be considered for any of it. If it’s right and the fans would love it, I’d be more than happy to do it.”

Article continues after ad

Pratt’s presence on the Superman movie set has already got fans talking about which DC character he could potentially play. One of the big contenders is Batman, since Robert Pattinson’s iteration of the caped crusader isn’t part of the DCU.

If Pratt did join Gunn’s DCU, he wouldn’t be the only Guardians star to do so. Just last week, Pom Klementieff revealed at San Antonio’s Superhero Comic Con that she was in talks with Gunn about potentially playing one particular (and unnamed) character.

Article continues after ad

“I just want to keep working with James, so we’re going to keep trying to find ways to do that,” she said [via Agents of Fandom]. “Yes, we’ve been talking about one specific character, but I can’t talk about that right now.”

Article continues after ad

For more heroes, check out our guides to Kraven the Hunter and The Batman 2. You can also keep up to date with all the new movies coming to streaming this month.