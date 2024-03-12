Is Peacemaker Season 1 canon in James Gunn’s new DCU?

John Cena’s journey outside of wrestling has taken him to Hollywood among other things.

James Gunn spoke with fans on Threads about Peacemaker season 2, but what followed was a fanbase trying to determine where the series fell in the DCU timeline.

The anticipation is building around James Gunn’s upcoming DCU relaunch, with all eyes on what’s come before and what’s coming next.

This includes the long-awaited season 2 of Peacemaker, the Max action-comedy series about the notorious Suicide Squad anti-hero’s efforts to be more of a hero.

With the new Superman filming and Peacemaker season 2 preparing to enter production, fans looked to clarify where it fell on the DCU timeline. What they got was not quite as straightforward as they were hoping.

Peacemaker Season 1 and DCU canon status explained

According to DCU steward James Gunn, Peacemaker Season 1 is not completely canon to the DCU, but some elements are. Gunn confirmed this in a Threads post in which he discussed the timeline of current DCU projects.

The mild controversy started in a now-deleted Threads comment where Gunn told a fan that Peacemaker took place after Superman. When asked by a fan how that worked with the already released Peacemaker Season 1, Gunn clarified that Season One was not canon.

There has naturally been a flurry of comments from fans attempting to make sense of the timeline. Gunn clarified the statement in a later post.

“All the events didn’t happen in the DCU,” Gunn explained. “I mean MOST do, but there are a few things outside the lines so I can’t say it’s pure canon.”

What parts of Peacemaker Season 1 are canon?

Gunn has not confirmed specifically which elements are canon as of this writing. However, the changes will most likely just be to streamline Peacemaker’s place in the new DCU timeline.

Remember, while Peacemaker Season 1 and The Suicide Squad were largely independent of the now-defunct DCEU, there are still some elements that directly conflict with Gunn’s upcoming DCU. Specifically, the Season 1 finale includes a brief appearance by the Snyder-era Justice League, including speaking cameos by Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa as The Flash and Aquaman, respectively.

DC/Warner Bros John Cena's Peacemaker Season 1 is no longer completely DCU canon.

This is also an easy way to do away with some lingering DCEU oddities that Gunn did not write or approve, such as Emilia Harcourt and John Economos’ cameos in Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

This isn’t a new concept or even a uniquely DCU concept. Fans are currently seeing a similar effort as Marvel Studios reworks aspects of Daredevil and other Netflix series to better fit into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The current DCU canon timeline explained

Current DCU canon timeline:

Peacemaker (Season 1, some elements)

Creature Commandos

Superman

Peacemaker Season 2

Waller Season 1

As of this writing, there has been no clarification on what Peacemaker Season 1 elements are and are not canon. Gunn also has not commented on 2023’s Blue Beetle, which was previously described as a part of the DCU, and where it falls on the specific timeline.

DC/Warner Bros. 2023’s Blue Beetle is considered the first film in the new DCU

The next DCU release is expected to be the animated series Creature Commandos, which hits Max sometime in 2024. It’s to be followed by Superman (formerly Superman: Legacy), which is currently filming, then Peacemaker Season 2 and Waller Season 1.

A number of other films have also been scheduled, but details have not been revealed yet, including The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing.

Fans looking to catch up can find Peacemaker Season 1 streaming now on Max.