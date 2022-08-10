Every DC project still in development, from The Batman to Peacemaker

After the upheaval at DC, here are all the film and television projects that are still in development.

Last week was a rough one for DC fans, as several projects such as Batgirl, which was shelved despite being nearly complete and with $90 million already been invested in the film.

Even with the return of Michael Keaton as Batman in Batgirl, Warner Bros. Discovery shelved the project, not even giving it a digital release on HBO Max as was the original plan.

Although Batgirl got the headlines, there were plenty of other projects in development by DC that were also cancelled, like The Wonder Twins, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl movie, a Superman reboot, a Green Lantern series, and more.

Here is everything we know is still in development from DC.

Black Adam

Headlined by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Black Adam was supposed to be another entry into the DCEU, but with the scrapped plans it appears the movie could gain importance.

According to WBD head David Zaslav, the movie is still in production and the studio is “very excited” about the project. However, insiders are also speculating that the movie could expand the cinematic universe to allow for the promised “reset” Zaslav promised.

Already, there are rumors that reshoots and a new end-credits scene could be setting up Black Adam as the beginning point of this new direction.

Black Adam is still set to release in theaters on October 21, 2022.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

After the unexpected hit that was Shazam, a sequel starring Zachary Levi and the rest of his superhero family was inevitable.

Indeed, DC confirmed that Billy Batson and his family are returning. While this movie might not alter the DCEU like Black Adam, it appears to still be going strong.

The movie was among those Zaslav praised on the latest investor calls and thus appears to be safe.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods is scheduled for theatrical release on December 21, 2022.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Although it was not mentioned by Zaslav as being a project DC is excited about, it does still appear that the movie is in production.

Not only did star Jason Mamoa confirm this on his Instagram, but he also revealed that Ben Affleck’s Batman will be returning in the movie.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for release on March 17, 2023.

The Flash

YouTube: Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite the legal troubles star Ezra Miller has been facing in the last year, they are confirmed to be starring in the upcoming Flash solo film.

The Flash was actually the third movie mentioned by Zaslav on the investors call and is currently undergoing reshoots, so it seems likely this project will come out on it’s scheduled June 23, 2023 release date.

Blue Beetle

The first character not shown in the Justice League or The Suicide Squad to get their own solo project, Blue Beetle was initially feared to be on the chopping block as it was developed as an HBO Max exclusive.

However, unlike Batgirl, WBD is reportedly shifting the project to a theatrical release.

Blue Beetle is set to come out on August 18, 2023.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Although it is not tied to the DCEU, there were worries that the sequel to 2019’s Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips could be in jeopardy.

Given that the movie recently received a release date, it’s likely that it will release on the scheduled date of October 4, 2024.

Peacemaker Season 2

After a strong first season, a second season for John Cena’s Peacemaker seemed inevitable until the WBD “reset”.

However, showrunner James Gunn has confirmed that Peacemaker Season 2 is still in development, although there is no definitive release date as of yet.

Black Canary

Jurnee Smollett is set to reprise her role from the Birds of Prey movie in a project that is still believed to be in development.

Originally meant for an HBO Max exclusive release, it is likely the Black Canary film will be shifted to a theatrical release. No release date has been given.

Green Lantern series

While the proposed live-action Green Lantern series was rumored to be in jeopardy after the Warner Bros. Discovery shakeup, new reports suggest that the series is still alive and is eyeing a possible 2024 release.

The Batman Sequel

YouTube: Warner Bros. Pictures

Robert Pattinson drew rave reviews for his re-interpretation of the Dark Knight, and strong box office returns made a sequel a foregone conclusion.

Although The Batman was not related to the DC Extended Universe, there was still concern that it would be cancelled as part of the WBD strategic overhaul.

However, after the cancelation of Batgirl, it still appears that a sequel to The Batman (and likely a full trilogy) are in the works with Pattinson and director Matt Reeves attached.

Constantine series

Described as a “darker reboot of the DC Comics character”, the series that is to be helmed by J.J. Abrams has been reported to be on “solid ground and moving along” by Deadline.

No release date or other information on the series is currently known.

Penguin series

YouTube: Warner Bros. Pictures

A spinoff of The Batman starring Colin Farrell as the titular Oswald Cobblepot, the series is reportedly set to begin filming soon.

Though no release date is given, indications are that the HBO Max series is still going forward.

Amanda Waller series

Another spinoff of both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, Viola Davis is still expected to star in a standalone series centered around her character Amanda Waller, but the show has not begun production yet.