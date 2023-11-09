Best Easter Eggs in The Marvels
It’s that time again – to hunt through a Marvel movie to try and spot as many references to the past, present, and future of the MCU. Here are our best Easter eggs featured in The Marvels.
Bringing 3 female hero titans together for the first time, The Marvels picks up storylines for Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).
The film’s official synopsis reads “Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form the Marvels.”
While references to Captain Marvel, Wandavision, and Ms. Marvel are almost a given, what else can fans pick up on? Here are our best Easter eggs featured in The Marvels. Warning – major spoilers ahead!
Below is a list of our favorite and best Easter eggs featured in the recent MCU release, The Marvels.
That being said, this list isn’t a be-all-or-end-all roundup of every detail featured in the movie. As any Marvel fan knows, Easter eggs are a gift that keep on giving with every rewatch.
S.A.B.E.R space station
When Carol (Larson) and Monica (Parris) first are approached by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to find out more about the strange space frequency, Fury is stationed on the S.A.B.E.R space station.
The station was first seen in a stinger scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home back in 2019, and more recently in TV series Secret Invasion.
Entanglement
One of the key Easter eggs in The Marvels is the idea of entanglement. Carol, Kamala, and Monica all swap places each time their powers are used simultaneously. However, the idea of entanglement isn’t exactly a new one.
In original comic book Mar-Vell, the featured Quantum Bands allowed Captain Marvel to swap places with human counterpart Rick Jones, meaning that the notion is ingrained in comic book lore.
Marvel movies meet Marvel TV
It goes without saying that Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel were obvious references for the plot of The Marvels. But the movie also provides the launchpad for Monica explaining to Carol how she now has powers.
Thanks to the events of Wandavision, starring Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, Monica now has the ability to “see” power as well as move through it. This is because she fell through the so-called witch hex that Wanda wrapped around the fictional town of Westview, New Jersey.
Binary
The Marvels also has the Easter egg of Binary, who is a character repeatedly referred to throughout the film. Though we don’t exactly know how Binary manifests in the MCU (though we have a strong idea), there’s a continued link to Marvel in general.
In the original comics, Binary is a duplicate version of Carol Danvers in Earth-616. It is thought that an alternate version of Marie Lambeau (Lashana Lynch) might in fact be the MCU iteration of the character, as hinted at in the post-credits scene.
“Oh captain, my captain”
During the fight with Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) on Aldana, Kamala can be heard saying “Oh captain, my captain” as Carol fights outside the ship. This is a direct reference to a quote from the 1989 film Dead Poets Society.
Flerken takeover
In an overload of cuteness, The Marvels Flerken Easter egg is possibly one of the most enjoyable.
Goose the Flerken – again seen with Carol Danvers – has already had an outing in Captain Marvel, but this time brings a whole legion of aliens aboard the S.A.B.E.R.
Flerkens are an alien entity who take the form of a domestic Earth cat and have featured repeatedly in both the comics and the MCU.
Kate Bishop returns
In a pre-credits scene, the return of Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop is the first big Easter egg featured in The Marvels.
After the adventure against Dar-Benn and the Kree is wrapped up, Kamala is inspired to pay Kate a visit in the hopes of teaming up with her.
Though we don’t know what will happen from here, not only does Kate seem receptive of the idea, but Kamala’s plan suggests plenty more younger Marvel heroes will eventually join up too.
Are the X-Men back?
The biggest Easter egg of the bunch is by far the post-credits hint that the X-Men will be incorporated into the MCU. Monica wakes up in some kind of lab, with a younger version of her mother Maria lying by her bed.
A blue figure asks about their “mysterious visitor,” and Maria says that she seems a little disoriented. Monica asks where she is and what happened. The blue figure turns, and it’s Hank McCoy/Beast – as played by Kelsey Grammar – from the X-Men movies!
Beast hypothesises that Monica has crossed through a tear in space-time, and states that Charles – meaning Charles Xavier/Professor X – asked for an update. The camera pulls back to reveal an ‘X’ on the giant door that Beast departs through.
