Now we’ve seen The Marvels, this is your guide to how many post-credits scenes appear at the end of the movie.

Marvel wasn’t the first film studio to employ post-credits scenes, but they are certainly the moviemakers who popularised them.

Kicking off with Iron Man in 2008, Marvel would tag one, two, three, or sometimes four additional scenes onto the end of their movies, to payoff setups, tease sequels, or just to make people laugh.

So if you want to know how long you have to sit through the end-credits for those MCU additions, read on…

How many post-credits scenes does The Marvels have?

The Marvels has ONE post-credits scenes.

Which contributes to the movie’s brief run-time. Though there is a scene that plays before the credits and feels like a post-credits scene. A back-and-forth that certainly sets stuff up for future movies.

But the big one is mid-way is through the credits – after the animated stuff – that sets even more MCU action in motion.

Kevin Feige explains the MCU’s post-credits scenes

Here’s what Marvel boss Kevin Feige told ComicBook about their use of post-credits scenes: “The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that’s not worth it. So they are always fun for us.

“We don’t want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won’t. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won’t. I think it’s just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story.

“A lot of what we’ve been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride.”

