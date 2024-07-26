Deadpool & Wolverine fans hail unexpected cameo as best part of the movie

If you’ve been dodging Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers, you might want to look away now – its most unexpected cameo has been praised as the highlight of the film.

It comes as a given that any Marvel movie will have a smorgasbord of surprise cameos, and in the case of Deadpool & Wolverine, most successfully stayed a secret.

As it heads into its opening weekend, we now know all of them. While X-Men, standalone superheroes, and past MCU films all collide into one, it’s one never-before-seen role that’s the ace up the movie’s sleeve.

After his solo movie was canceled, Channing Tatum finally makes an appearance in the MCU as Gambit, a mutant who can control kinetic energy, first seen in the X-Men comics.

“Anyone surprised that a certain cameo was actually good?” one fan posted on Reddit. “Channing Tatum as Gambit. The accent was so cartoonish but it actually worked and they gave him some badass scenes.”

“They need to just cast him full-time for the new X-Men movie, probably won’t happen though,” a second agreed, while a third added: “It was quite touching to see, thinking that he tried for years and years making Gambit movie to come true, but alas failed.

“I remember reading an interview of him saying he was so traumatized that he was unable to watch Marvel movies.”

The character was first introduced in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, played by Taylor Kitsch. Tatum’s solo movie was announced in 2014, before entering development hell, as the industry puts it.

Three different directors came and went, with producers vying to push back its release date. It was set for May 2020, but Disney’s takeover of 21st Century Fox put an official stop to it.

“I absolutely love Gambit’s design so I was so happy to see him show up. I honestly didn’t realize it was Channing Tatum until their fight scene, I’m just not too great at placing faces lol,” another fan said.

“Gambit was one of the best parts of the [Deadpool & Wolverine] for me, the accent was f**king hilarious and Deadpool commenting on how hard it was to understand him made it 10x better,” another wrote.

As fans have picked up on, Tatum’s Cajun accent for Gambit is pretty wild. It even gets called out in Deadpool & Wolverine, with the Merc asking if his dialect coach was the Minions.

It isn’t known whether or not Tatum will reprise the role further down the X-Men timeline.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now.