The Marvels spoilers leak all over social media

Ahead of the big premiere of the long-awaited MCU movie The Marvels, social media has once again become engulfed in spoilers before its Friday release.

In the movie, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau band together to take on yet another heinous villain hellbent on righting wrongs. While investigating a wormhole linked to the Kree, Rambeau finds herself in a predicament. Her powers become linked to Carol and Kamala’s. Every time they use their powers, they swap places.

It proves disastrous when a new villain appears by the name of Dar-Benn, wielding an Accuser’s hammer and having a bangle similar to Kamala’s. Her goal? Restore her homeland after the events of Civil War.

The Marvels has been on everyone’s radar for months, with excitement over actors like Park Seo-joon, and where the movie will lead the MCU next. While the last trailer hinted at a few major spoilers, some key ones have been leaked online – and fans are a bit disappointed.

The Marvels leaked spoilers take over social media

Fans are in an uproar as multiple people on social media, specifically X/Twitter, have posted leaks about The Marvels before its official premiere. Some of the spoilers are a big deal, like a mid-post-credit scene. Some fans calling out people who have ruined the surprise factor.

One person commented: “Just saw a spoiler for The Marvels and I’m freaking out but can we please stop posting spoilers before movies are even released.”

On social media, one fan also said: “The Marvels isn’t even out and I already got the post-credit scene spoiled which is incredibly annoying.”

Another wrote: “NO FR !!!! I feel like the spoilers on the [timeline] this time around for The Marvels have been excessive there’s something new on the tl every 7 secs.”

Many fans agreed that they are staying off Twitter until they get to watch the movie. “I’m leaving Twitter until after I’ve watched The Marvels bc if I see more spoilers I’ll die,” commented a fan.

Other fans are also muting any content related to the movie, with one fan saying, “Woke up to The Marvels spoilers on my tl, let me go mute every word.”

Using a smiling emoji, another fan said: “Heyyy if i see any The Marvels spoilers on here without warning I will set you on fire.”

Meanwhile, some fans got even more excited to see The Marvels after the spoiler leak. While others have commented that the spoilers haven’t changed their outlook on the movie and are contemplating wanting to see it.

You can read more Marvel content in our hub here, and The Marvels hub here. The movie hits cinemas on Friday, November 10.