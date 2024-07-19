Deadpool & Wolverine fans slam new trailer for spoiling huge cameo

Deadpool & Wolverine has given away one of its biggest cameos in a trailer dropped right at the finish line, and fans are a little shocked by it.

The final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine dropped on July 19, less than a week before the film would begin its earliest screenings. There’s a lot to see in the trailer, but it does give away one massive cameo.

Dafne Keen briefly pops up in the trailer as Laura/X-23, the clone daughter of Wolverine who appeared in 2017’s Logan.

It’s yet another example of fans being shocked that the film would give away such a massive trailer right before the film came out.

“We just showing everything in the trailer now?” one fan said in a frustrated tweet. “Why would they show this instead of leaving it a big surprise.”

“Why couldn’t they have saved this for the movie… JFC,” another said, while one pleaded for the movie to slow down with its reveals, saying, “Can we stop with the spoilers or do I need to unfollow for a few weeks.”

Keen’s appearance comes as a huge surprise that fans weren’t expecting. The actor was adamant during press rounds for The Acolyte that she did not have a cameo, outright telling outlet OnDemand Entertainment, “It would have been amazing to be a part of it, but I’ll just go watch it as a fan and to see my old buddy in it.”

It does make sense that fans are frustrated with the reveal, but for what it’s worth, just as many are celebrating. For every comment annoyed that yet another reveal has been spoiled, there is another excited for the live-action return of X-23.

Keen’s cameo is the latest to be spoiled or heavily teased in the multitude of trailers released for Deadpool & Wolverine. We previously got our best look yet at Cowboy Deadpool, now rumored to be played by Matthew McConaughey.

The film also previously revealed Lady Deadpool, but the jury is still out on who will play her. We’ll likely have to wait until the film’s release on July 26 to find out that one, though – but we have our ideas.

