Deadpool & Wolverine teases more Marvel cameos with incredible Spider-Man Easter egg

Deadpool and Wolverine’s latest trailer revealed a fun Spider-Man Easter egg that could hint at an upcoming Marvel cameo.

It seems like everyone has picked over the full-length Deadpool and Wolverine trailer for its various Easter eggs and villain first looks, but the trailer keeps on giving as many have spotted a fun Spider-Man callback when it comes to the fight choreography.

When watching the trailer (at 1:55), fans can see Deadpool bobbing and weaving Wolverine’s claw attacks in a maneuver only seen in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.

This action shot has huge implications for the movie since it’s going to deal with the multiverse, and some fans think it could be a window to see Tobey Macguire’s Spidey back on the big screen as one fan tweeted, “Sam Raimi is the Blueprint.”

Article continues after ad

Macguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland are no strangers to appearing in multiverse movies thanks to their big trio comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so there’s no limit as to which version of Spider-Man could be seen in the movie.

Article continues after ad

However, as Deadpool and Wolverine seem to be bopping around lesser-seen universes, like the one in Logan, there’s a chance the Spider-Man bob-and-weave method could be a fun fourth-wall break from the merc with a mouth.

There are a ton of Easter eggs, cameos, and Wolverine theories floating around, and fans can find their answers once Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for more superhero content, you can check out the new Spider-Man 4 news, read all about the upcoming The Fantastic Four movie, and keep updated with any Avengers 5 changes.