The Marvels box office: How much has it made?

With The Marvels releasing in theaters all over the world this week, here’s your guide to how the new MCU movie is faring at the box office.

Marvel has had a mixed year at the global box office. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a hit, taking in $845 million to make it 2023’s fourth biggest hit.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania was a disappointment, making $476 million worldwide, which isn’t great when the film’s budget is reported to be around the $200 mark.

So will The Marvels succeed or fail? Well, the early forecasts aren’t good…

The Marvels box office: How much will it make?

The Marvels is predicted to gross $60 million domestically over the weekend, though some commentators believe that number might be as low as $50 million. These figures come courtesy of Deadline, who just a few days ago were calling a $75-$80 million opening weekend. So it sounds like interest in the Marvel movie is diminishing as that release date approaches.

Overseas projection for the movie is apparently $80 million, meaning the movie is on course for $140 million globally. That’s lower than the $160 million debut of Eternals, and the $148 start that Black Widow got. Though the latter opened day-and-date on Disney+, which dented its worldwide gross.

For comparison, Captain Marvel debuted to $153.4 million in the US, and $456.7 worldwide, giving it the biggest opening ever for a female superhero movie.

As for advance purchases, Deadline states: “Pre-sales for The Marvels sit just north of $5 million, which is on par with Warner Bros/DC’s The Flash, that movie flaming out with a $55 million start stateside… The worry is that if previews, which start at 3p.m. Thursday, come in around $6 million, The Marvels’ weekend would crater to $40+ million.”

We’ll update this story as and when the first figures come in.

What is The Marvels about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie, via Marvel: “Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

“When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.”

