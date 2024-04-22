Deadpool 3 trailer breakdown: Cameos, Easter eggs & more

Deadpool and Wolverine dropped its first full-length trailer full of a ton of Easter eggs, cameos, and more that we can’t wait to break down.

Just a few months before its summer release date, Deadpool & Wolverine has released its first full-length trailer that’s chalk full of moments for fans to chew on.

On the surface, the third installment of the Deadpool franchise will be a multiverse buddy comedy between the assassin who can never shut up and the drunk uncle of the X-Men.

However, much like other Marvel produced film, there’s definitely more to the story and we’ve broken down some of the Easter eggs, cameos, and other significant moments from the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer.

Professor X but evil

Disney

One of the biggest take aways from the new trailer is that Emma Corrin has been confirmed to play Cassandra Nova aka evil Professor X.

Cassandra is actually a parasitic life form who was born with no body but, after being entangled with Charles Xavier using telepathy, she uses his DNA from the womb to create her own body, which makes her Charles’ twin sister.

Though she is Charles’ equal in power and DNA, in the comics, Cassandra is shown to be his exact opposite when it comes to morality.

Cassandra was behind the extermination of 16 million mutants by way of wild Sentinels, so there’s no telling what harm she is about to cause in the movie.

An Ant-Man takedown

Disney

When Cassandra’s hideout is shown, it’s revealed that she has taken up base in the giant helmet of a deceased Ant-Man.

In the Old Man Logan comic series, Hank Pym (who was the acting Ant-Man at the time) was killed by the Red Skull in what he referred to as the “Superhero Holocaust” and his body was left in the streets.

So it seems like Charles Xavier’s twin sister is taking up residence in the skeletal remains of Giant Man, which is what Hank was referred to as when he enlarged himself in the Ant-Man suit.

Old school X-Men assemble

Disney

However, Cassandra is not alone in her dead Ant-Man hideout as, when she opens the helmet to reveal herself, the bottom of the stairs is surrounded by a ton of X-Men characters that were shown in previous films.

From left to right (by zooming in), you can see Lady Deathstrike (X2), Toad (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Callisto (X-Men: The Last Stand), Azazel (X-Men: First Class), Colossus (X-Men), and Pyro (X-2).

Despite not all of these characters being part of the traditional X-Men team, it seems like Cassandra is collecting people who have fought/worked alongside the original 2000s movie X-Men for a nefarious purpose.

Bye bye 20th Century Fox

Disney

The collection of the X-Men characters could also be Marvel’s way of shutting the door to the past X franchises once and for all.

Fans can see a crumbled 20th Century Fox logo in the desert where Deadpool and Wolverine are fighting, and that studio use to produce all of the X-Men movies.

In their own tongue-and-cheek way, Marvel could be thanks 20th Century Fox for introducing audiences to such good characters and then taking the group for themselves.

That’s not my Wolverine

Disney

One of the biggest selling points of the 20th Century Fox’s X-Men was undoubtedly Wolverine, but fans will not be getting the same character they left in Logan.

The Wolverine shown in the Deadpool trailer is very clearly a variant (multiverse version) of the iconic Hugh Jackman character, so Deadpool will be partnering with a version of Wolverine fans have never met before.

Can’t shoot what won’t die

Disney

Even though the most basic X-Men fan knows that Wolverine’s skeleton is made of metal and it’s the reason why basic weapons can’t hurt him.

The metal within Wolverine is called adamantium and allows him to withstand an onslaught of attacks so, when he presses his forehead to Deadpool’s gun when the assassin threatens him, audiences know he’s not afraid of what’s going to come out of the barrel.

Captain America tie-in

Disney

When Wolverine and Deadpool square up for one of the many battles they’re going to have in the movie, they pass a bar called the Copperheads, which has times to the first Avenger.

Copperhead, also known as Davis Lawfers, is a Captain America villain that’s the head of a snake-themed terrorist organization known as the Serpent Society.

A rumor has been floating around that Copperhead and his snake friends could appear in Captain America 4 thanks to a McDonald’s toy leak, so there’s a chance that Cap could be making an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Liefeld’s Just Feet

Disney

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld is famously known as an artist who is not great at drawing feet or just outright avoiding them altogether.

So it seems like the movie is throwing some light shade at the character’s creator with this hilarious subway billboard.

Dead(pool) dogs need love too

Disney

Deadpool is known to have a ton of variants across the multiverse, including a female version of himself, but the new trailer confirmed the existence of Dogpool, Wade Wilson from Earth-103173.

Wilson the dog was once an animal test subject for Mascara X, a mascara that continually replenished itself after only one application.

However, when the mascara ended up giving the dog the ability to heal from any wound, he was tossed from the lab and worked at a circus as the Death Defying Hound, Deadpool until Earth-616 Deadpool showed up and recruited him to the Deadpool Corps.

Portal hopping with the boys

Disney

The final shots of the trailer show Deadpool and Wolverine jumping through a portal that should look incredibly familiar to most MCU fans.

It seems like the pair will be helped by Doctor Strange or a member of the Kamar-Taj as the portal shown is the exact ones the sorcerers use to move from place to place.

The last time fans saw Doctor Strange he was defeating Wanda Maximoff in battle, so there’s a chance he will appear in the film as a nod to the Avengers films.

Or Deadpool and Wolverine may come face to face with Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, who may be upset by the multiverse hopping antics and wants to put a stop to it.

All questions, theories, cameos, and Easter eggs will (hopefully) be addressed once and for all when Deadpool & Wolverine slashes into theaters on July 26.

All questions, theories, cameos, and Easter eggs will (hopefully) be addressed once and for all when Deadpool & Wolverine slashes into theaters on July 26.