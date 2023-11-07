MCU fans think The Marvels is setting up Avengers: Secret Wars

Looking at recent fan reactions, The Marvels doesn’t seem to be good for much at the moment. However, the movie’s final trailer suggests new links to Avengers: Secret Wars.

It’s safe to say that no matter your opinion on latest MCU release The Marvels, Marvel Studios isn’t in the best shape. Thinking on their feet for the future, villains now might need to be changed out, and Avengers might even be brought back from the dead to make fans happy.

The official synopsis for The Marvels reads: “Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form the Marvels.”

As Deadpool 3 is already rumored to link to Avengers: Secret Wars, could the same now be said for The Marvels? A clue in the film’s final trailer suggests yes.

Avengers: Secret Wars link to The Marvels seen in final trailer

Fans believe that the final trailer for The Marvels now confirms that incursions will be involved in the movie, making a strong case that the plot will be veering towards Avengers: Secret Wars.

For MCU newbies, incursions are when the boundary between two universes erodes and they collide, destroying one or both entirely. They were first introduced in the comics that parts of The Avengers movies are based on, though the idea of incursions was first introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness last year.

This year, they’ve been expanded on and explained in further detail in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so it does make sense that the concept would continue to be explored.

The final trailer for The Marvels suggests that Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) is able to use the Ms. Marvel bangles to tear a hole between realities. It seems as though she’s forming an inter-reality army for unknown reasons.

Given what we already know about Avengers: Secret Wars, this easily ties in. According to early rumors, the plot of the movie is supposed to focus on a villain called The Beyonder, who sends heroes to the planet of Battleworld. There, they are trapped and locked into supposed eternal battle with a host of other villains.

Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hawkeye, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Thor, the Wasp, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men are all supposed to take part.

“Echo looks amazing and dark, The Marvels looks like a blast and it’s gonna set up Deadpool 3 and Secret Wars, Loki having one of the best seasons ever of any Disney+ show, SUCK IT VARIETY WE ARE SO BACK,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

“I believe in this trailer we are seeing the real setup for Secret Wars (planetary shields, universes merging etc.) Maybe the lead-in to Deadpool or Fantastic Four… I’m just so hyped for this film,” commented another.

The Marvels heads to theaters on November 10, 2023. You can check out our other superhero hubs below:

