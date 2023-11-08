The Marvels debuts with worrying Rotten Tomatoes score

The Marvels might not be out yet, but early reviews are live, meaning the new MCU movie has a Rotten Tomatoes score – and things aren’t looking good.

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes can help make or break a movie. If the critics like what they see, a big RT score can boost attendance, and help with word-of-mouth. Similarly, a negative Rotten Tomatoes score can help to bury a movie.

The Marvel movies can sometimes seem like they are critic-proof. But this year Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scored 82% on Rotten Tomatoes and became a hit. While Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania managed just 46%, and went on to be a relative flop. So maybe there’s something to it.

Either way, The Marvels reviews are now live, meaning the Rotten Tomatoes score is in…

The Marvels Rotten Tomatoes score

The Marvels has a 53% Rotten Tomatoes score at the time of writing.

This places it on the Rotten side of the spectrum, and makes it the third-lowest-rated movie in the entirety of the franchise, ahead of Eternals (47%) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (46%). Thor: Love and Thunder is just above it with a score of 63%.

This comes after the sequel opened to positive reactions on social media, with many viewers praising Iman Vellani’s performance as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel.

SlashFilm echoed this praise but criticized the movie as a whole, writing: “Make no mistake: Vellani’s big-screen debut singlehandedly makes The Marvels worth your while. The same can’t quite be said for the rest of the disjointed and painfully rushed effort, which comes with the metallic aftertaste of a made-by-committee affair.”

Inverse also wrote in its review: “The Marvels, for better or worse, embodies Marvel’s current identity crisis. There’s a nugget of the truly innovative movie within it… but it’s when The Marvels becomes beholden to the overall MCU that its ramshackle script starts to fall apart.”

However, there have been positive reviews. The Independent wrote: “While Marvel’s been busy flooding us with endless, exhaustive content, [Nia] DaCosta’s movie offers us the one thing that made this franchise work in the first place – heroes we actually want to root for.”

“The Marvels is that rare superhero adventure seemingly tailor-made for cat lovers, people really into body-swapping shenanigans, and those who live for jubilant song-and-dance numbers,” USA Today also wrote.

The Marvels storyline: What’s it about?

“Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence,” reads the official synopsis of The Marvels. “But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

“When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.”

