The Marvels runtime has been revealed, and it’s a record for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson, with Nia DaCosta directing.

The film hits screens worldwide next week, with the official synopsis as follows: “In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

“When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

The Marvels runtime explained: How long is it?

The Marvels clocks in at 1 hour and 45 minutes (105 minutes) making it the shortest movie in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For comparison, these are the longest Marvel movies:

Avengers Endgame: 3 hours 2 minutes (182 minutes)

Black Panther Wakanda Forever: 2 hours 41 minutes (161 minutes)

Eternals: 2 hours 37 minutes (157 minutes)

Avengers Infinity War: 2 hours 29 minutes (149 minutes)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: 2 hours 29 minutes (149 minutes)

Spider-Man No Way Home: 2 hours 28 minutes (148 minutes)

While these are the shortest Marvel movies:

The Incredible Hulk: 1 hour 52 minutes (112 minutes)

Thor: The Dark World: 1 hour 52 minutes (112 minutes)

Doctor Strange: 1 hour 55 minutes (115 minutes)

Thor: 1 hour 55 minutes (115 minutes)

Ant-Man: 1 hour 57 minutes (117 minutes)

Ant-Man and The Wasp: 1 hour 58 minutes (118 minutes)

When is The Marvels released?

The Marvels will hit European screens first, with the superhero sequel releasing in the likes of Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden on November 8, 2023. As well as Hong Kong, Indonesia, and South Korea.

On November 9, it’s the turn of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Greece, Mexico, Portugal, Singapore, and Spain to see the newest MCU instalment.

While November 10 is when the US and UK get The Marvels, at the same time as Canada, China, India, Japan, and South Africa.

