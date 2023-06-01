The Little Mermaid fans notice insane Peter Pan connection after 34 years

It seems that The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan are connected, and fans are having their minds blown.

It’s not super weird for two movies made by the same studio seemingly share the same universe. Directors and writers like to keep the properties in close proximity so they can reuse characters and plot points across different films.

The same phenomenon can be found in Disney films; it’s famously known that Frozen and Tangled take place in the same universe as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider can be seen entering the kingdom during Elsa’s coronation.

However, it seems like a Disney super fan has made the connection between two films that one would never think would ever take place in the same universe: The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan.

Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid share the same villain

TikTok user Ivan Mars considers himself to be a movie detective; he has amassed over 2 million followers by pointing out small details in popular movies and TV shows. And recently he pointed out the connection between Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid in a video that’s been viewed over 6 million times.

In the video, Mars links the films through Peter Pan’s mermaid lagoon and the film’s notorious villain Captain Hook. He theorized that the pirate leader killed Ariel’s mother, Queen Athena, in the Little Mermaid prequel The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning.

In the prequel, Queen Athena, King Triton, and their daughters are seen hanging out in a lagoon full of mermaids. Mars explains that Athena can be seen 20 years earlier in Peter Pan as he shows a young, redheaded mermaid hanging out with Peter in Neverland.

Fast forward to The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning, Athena is killed by pirates after returning to the lagoon to recuse her cherished music box and they crushed her against the lagoon’s rock. Since it was pirates who murdered her and Captain Hook is Disney’s most famous pirate, Mars thinks the two could be in the same universe as Hook murdered Ariel’s mother which led to the events in the original film.

His fans seem to believe this theory as his comment section is full of people agreeing with him and expressing their shock. A few comments took the theory even further and said that the mermaid found on the front of Captain Hook’s ship is actually Queen Athena, which is incredibly morbid.

While the studio has never outright confirmed that their original movies were connected, they have stated that the movies in the Pixar universe are all connected through Easter eggs, so it wouldn’t be too far off to think that their main movie franchise all take place in the same universe. Either way, it’s a super fun theory that will definitely make fans look at both movies differently.

