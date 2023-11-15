LEGO offering serious deals with LEGO Insider weekend event

LEGO is hosting an event for members of the Insider program, the LEGO Insider weekend will offer serious deals on great sets during the festivities. It pays to be in the club sometimes.

It’s always worth buying directly from the LEGO store because of the LEGO Insider program. Being an Insider earns you points with each purchase, which you can spend on special rewards or specific discounts when you’ve crossed a point threshold.

The LEGO Insider weekend event offers free exclusive sets when making purchases over a certain amount, but mainly, we’re here for serious deals on the following LEGO sets.

Starting strong, members of the LEGO Insider program will be able to save $100 on the LEGO Eiffel Tower set, bringing the price down from $629.99 to $529.99. Containing a whopping 10,001 pieces, that’s a discount we can say ‘Oui’ to!

Looking to add a solid section to your LEGO City, full of familiar faces and 4,002 pieces? With the LEGO Insider weekend event, you can save $60 on the LEGO Assembly Square set. That’s a price reduction from $299.99 to $239.99.

You can save $40 on LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield at the LEGO Insiders weekend event, bringing the price down from $199.99 to $159.99. If anyone knows the value of being a team member, it’s Captain America.

Sets such as these can make an excellent gift for the older LEGO fan in your life. Don’t worry; we also have ideas for the LEGO kids looking for presents this holiday season.

LEGO Insiders can save $20 on the LEGO Creator NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set during the LEGO Insiders weekend event. Bringing the price down from $99.99 to $79.99 is an out-of-this-world offer for a diorama set containing two astronaut minifigures and 1,087 pieces.

Become a LEGO Insider and gain a discount of $20 on the LEGO Ideas Disney Winnie the Pooh set. Containing 1,265 pieces and five minifigures, including Pooh Bear himself at $79.99, that’s a discount you’ll want to take advantage of.

The LEGO Ninjago City Gardens is discounted from $349.99 to $279.99 during the LEGO Insiders weekend event. Standing at a massive 5,686 pieces and equally huge 19 minifigures, this is a deal you don’t want to vanish like a ninja.

Save $35 on 1,471 pieces of horsepower with the LEGO Creator Ford Mustang set this weekend at the LEGO Insider weekend event, bringing the price down to $134.99.

LEGO Insiders can forge a saving of $35 on the LEGO Ideas Medieval Blacksmith set. Smithing the price down from $179.99 to $144.99 during the LEGO Insiders weekend event.

A saving of $30 on the LEGO Disney The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell comes up from under the sea during the LEGO Insider weekend event. Bringing the price down to $129.99, this is an offer you’ll want to make part of your world.

Saving the best ’til last. You can also save $60 on the LEGO Star Wars UCS Luke Skywalker’s Landspeer set, bringing the price down from $239.99 to $179.99. You don’t need to be as wise as Yoda to know this is a deal worth taking advantage of at the LEGO Insiders weekend event.

We always recommend picking up any set from the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series line when they go on sale.

Those are all the savings taking place at the LEGO Insider weekend event, which, as you can imagine, takes place this weekend starting November 18 and lasts until November 19.

