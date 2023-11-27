Save 30% on LEGO Disney The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell this Cyber Monday

Amazon takes you under the sea with an amazing offer on the LEGO Disney The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell for Cyber Monday.

The Little Mermaid live-action remake took us back under the sea with a fantastic, familiar adventure. LEGO followed suit with an incredible set available on offer from Amazon in time for the holiday season as part of their Cyber Monday event.

Save on LEGO Disney The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell with Cyber Monday

Amazon is offering a 30% discount on the LEGO Disney The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell set during their Cyber Monday sales event.

The LEGO Disney The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell set contains 1,808 pieces, making up the detail of the clamshell and the intricate undersea sections. The details of this set are to be applauded, from the shipwreck to the small fish swimming around. This set makes for a great display piece this holiday season.

If you don’t like getting we maybe another magical world may tickle your fancy with LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office is also on sale for Cyber Monday from Amazon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The aquatic cast of five minifigures features Princess Ariel, her sisters Karina and Indira, King Triton, and the evil yet musically gifted sea witch Ursula. Ariel’s friend, Flounder, and advisor, Sebastian, can be found swimming and probably singing among the reef.

The LEGO Disney The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell would make a great gift for the older LEGO enthusiast in your life. That 18+ label means that younger LEGO fans will need to look elsewhere for their bricky fix. Be quick, Amazon is only offering this deal throughout their Cyber Monday event which is ending soon.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.