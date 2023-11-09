Chloe Bailey reveals how she feels being “little mermaid’s sister”

During a promo stop on the Zach Sang Show, singer Chloe Bailey opened up about her feelings about her sister Halle playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey in the leading role, is one of the year’s box office success stories. It opened with $118.6 million in North America and went on to gross nearly $300 million. Not too shabby.

Together, as the duo Chloe x Halle, the sisters released an acclaimed album titled Ungodly Hour. As a straight R&B-plated album, it was among 2020’s best records.

Halle’s sister Chloe has forged her own impressive solo music career, as well. Known as simply Chlöe, she released a debut solo album called In Pieces earlier this year. Most recently, she got fans into the Christmas spirit with a pair of singles, “Merry Christmas Baby” and “Winter Wonderland.”

Chloe Bailey says she’s proud to be “little mermaid’s sister”

On the Zach Sang Show, Chloe was asked what it’s like to have her sister star as one of the most iconic Disney characters of all time.

“It’s crazy but it makes so much sense that it was my sister. Just her singing tone, and her talking tone—now, she’s an Aries, so don’t let it fool ya, my sister is gangsta—she’s such a Disney princess character, like how she talks to people. That’s her.”