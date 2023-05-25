When is The Little Mermaid remake on Disney Plus?

The Little Mermaid, a live-action remake of the animated classic, is almost here – so, when will the new movie start streaming on Disney Plus?

The House of Mouse produced its first live-action do-over with 2010’s Alice in Wonderland, a critical flop that somehow became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time and spawned its own sequel.

Since then, Disney has gone full steam ahead on giving its beloved library a fresh, photo-realistic lick of paint with the likes of Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Mulan, and Aladdin.

Article continues after ad

The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, is the latest remake to arrive on the big screen – so, when will it be available to stream on Disney+ or another platform?

When will The Little Mermaid come to Disney Plus?

The Little Mermaid is expected to hit Disney+ by August 2023 at the earliest.

Unlike other live-action remakes, such as Pinocchio and Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid isn’t a direct-to-streaming release. Given the box office performance of its predecessors (The Lion King made $1.65 billion), this isn’t surprising – but we can make sensible predictions around when you’ll be able to watch it at home.

Article continues after ad

Avatar: The Way of Water hit cinemas in December last year and won’t arrive on Disney+ until June 2023, but that’s a unique case: it dominated cinemas without much competition. The Little Mermaid is the first of a wave of summer blockbusters, whether it’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Flash, Indiana Jones 5, or Mission: Impossible 7.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While it’ll probably perform stronger than Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, its theatrical window is the likeliest comparison: it came to streaming exactly three months after its release, much like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Article continues after ad

If it rakes in big numbers at the box office, it could take a little while longer, but the earliest it’ll appear on Disney+ will be August 30, 2023.

How to watch The Little Mermaid remake – is it streaming?

The Little Mermaid remake is exclusively available in cinemas from May 26, 2023.

However, you can stream the original 1989 movie on Disney+ now, as well as its sequel, The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea.

You can check out our review of The Little Mermaid here, find out more about its soundtrack here, and read a breakdown of the movie’s cast here.