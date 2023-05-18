The Flash: Stephen King gives his verdict on DC movie

Stephen King has seen The Flash, Ezra Miller’s upcoming DC movie – and he’s told the world what he thinks of it.

After decades of development, the superhero speedster is finally getting his own solo film with Andy Muschietti’s The Flash. The movie follows Barry Allen (Miller) as he travels back in time to save his mother’s life, but his actions break the universe and trap him in an alternate timeline with another version of himself, plus a few other (un)familiar faces.

Despite the controversy that’s pretty much engulfed the project over the past year, the early reception has been incredibly positive. James Gunn said it’s “one of the greatest superhero movies ever made”, and Tom Cruise reportedly said it’s “the kind of movie we need now.”

We’re now less than a month away from its release across the world, and the Master of Horror has delivered his surprising verdict.

Stephen King loved The Flash

In a tweet, Stephen King wrote: “I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule I don’t care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It’s heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it.”

One user tagged James Gunn and asked if it was true, and the filmmaker replied: “Hell yeah it is.”

King often praises movies and TV shows on Twitter, whether it’s The Diplomat, The Night Agent, or Evil Dead Rise. He also doesn’t mince his words when it comes to things he doesn’t like, earlier sharing that he’s only walked out of one movie: Michael Bay’s first Transformers.

The official synopsis for The Flash reads: “Worlds collide when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to.

“That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

The Flash speeds into cinemas on May 16, 2023. You can check out our other coverage of the movie here, more DC content here, and other superhero hubs below:

