How to watch Evil Dead Rise – is it streaming?

There’s a new Evil Dead movie releasing this week, courtesy of a new writer-director, and a new cast – so, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Evil Dead Rise, including if it’s streaming.

One of the great horror franchises kicked off in 1981 with The Evil Dead, a collaboration between director Sam Raimi, producer Rob Tappert, and actor Bruce Campbell.

For more than 40 years, they’ve shepherded the series, via sequels and remakes like Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, and Evil Dead. Through TV show Ash vs the Evil Dead. And via comics, toys, video games, and the like.

Article continues after ad

Now the Evil Dead is back thanks to a fifth film that also serves as something of a reboot. So here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Evil Dead Rise.

Is Evil Dead Rise streaming?

No, Evil Dead Rise not streaming. Instead, the film playing exclusively in cinemas from this Friday, April 21, 2023.

Theatrical releases usually play in cinemas for a 45-day window before streaming. Though that can change depending on the success of the film, and competition from other releases.

Article continues after ad

Evil Dead Rise is released by Warned Bros. in the US, so will likely hit HBO Max when it streams. Though by that time the service will be called Max.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Studio Canal is distributing Evil Dead Rise in the UK, and as they have their own streaming service, there’s a strong possibility it will appear there at some point.

There’s no word yet if deals have been done with the likes of Netflix or Prime Video, but we’ll update this article when we have more news about the film’s streaming plans.

Article continues after ad

What’s Evil Dead Rise about?

Written and directed by Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin, you can read our review of Evil Dead Rise here. Or check out the official synopsis below…

“A new group of young people uncover the Necronomicon, inadvertently unleashing the mother of all evil. Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.”

Article continues after ad

Check out our ranking of the Evil Dead movies here, and details of Bruce Campbell’s cameo here, while you can find more horror coverage here.