The Flash reviews: First reactions hail it as “one of the best superhero films of all time”

The Flash, Ezra Miller’s DC Universe-shattering solo movie, will speed into cinemas this summer – here’s what the first reactions are saying so far, and details of any reviews and Rotten Tomatoes score.

Ironically, The Flash movie has taken a long time to reach the big screen, whether it’s been the project changing hands with directors and other creatives, the DCEU’s disjointed output, or the numerous controversies involving Miller.

However, after decades of development, it’s nearly here. The highly anticipated movie is inspired by the iconic Flashpoint comic storyline, following Barry as he travels back in time to change the past, in turn breaking the universe and trapping him in a dangerous new reality.

As well as Miller, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck have both reprised their roles as Batman, starring alongside Sasha Calle in her debut as Supergirl and Michael Shannon returning as General Zod, among others.

The Flash first reactions revealed at CinemaCon 2023

Ahead of its release in June, The Flash had an extraordinarily early preview screening at CinemaCon. The last big blockbuster to do that was Top Gun: Maverick, and we all saw how that turned out. Based off of these early reviews, it appears The Flash will follow in the same footsteps as Top Gun: Maverick in that the early word on the street is extremely positive.

Something that will likely help the movie’s performance at the box office, an issue that has been plaguing the DCEU in the last year. Continue reading below for our roundup of some CinemaCon 2023 reviews to see what early reactions to the film include.

Are there any reviews of The Flash?

There aren’t any full reviews of The Flash right now, nor is it clear when the review embargo will lift.

However, given Warner Bros. permitted CinemaCon attendees to share their reactions online as soon as the screening finished. So far, here are what these early CinemaCon reactions are sharing and mentioning about the film.

Don’t worry, none of these early reactions includes spoilers for The Flash film, so feel free to continue reading knowing you’re in the clear. Film and TV critic and journalist Scott Menzel was one of the first to share his thoughts online. The longtime entertainment writer revealed some high praise for the new Flash movie.

“The Flash is hands down one of the best superhero films of all time. No joke, The Flash is the ultimate movie going experience as it has a little bit of everything! Action, emotion, heart, humor and plenty of nostalgia. Ezra Miller is phenomenal as dual Barry Allens. Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle are very good also. This is a film that audiences will be watching over and over again. Oh, and avoid all the spoilers you can for this movie because there some really incredible surprises that will truly blow you away. I cannot wait to see this again!”

Another CinemaCon attendee wrote that the movie “delivers some notably thrilling, fun and creative moments I felt I hadn’t seen in a million other superhero movies. It had me smiling from the Warner Bros. logo at the top and I even dug stuff inspired by movies I wasn’t into.”

Is there a Rotten Tomatoes score for The Flash?

No, there isn’t a Rotten Tomatoes score for The Flash. We’ll update this space as soon as reviews are released.

However, Erik Davis, who works for Rotten Tomatoes, had nothing but praise after seeing the film at CinemaCon.

“TREMENDOUS! Forget DC, it is without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made. An all-timer. Inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, great cast. SO MANY nerdy details. I’m in tears at the end. Everything you want from a superhero film & more.”

The Flash hits cinemas on June 16, 2023. You can find out more about the film here, and check out our other coverage of the movie here.