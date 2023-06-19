Zack Snyder is “excited” to see The Flash

Zack Snyder hasn’t seen The Flash yet, but he’s “excited” to watch it and he’s been talking with Ezra Miller following the movie’s release.

Miller first made their debut as the Scarlet Speedster in 2016’s Batman v Superman – albeit, it was a brief cameo tantamount to an Easter egg, appearing in video footage alongside the other members of the DC super-troupe.

They reprised their role in 2017’s Justice League, as well as the Snyder Cut, but their solo movie has had a long climb from the depths of development hell, from writers and directors parting ways with the project to the actor’s personal issues and run-ins with law enforcement.

The DCEU began with Snyder, and while he’s not a producer on The Flash, he’s still “excited” to go to the cinema to see it.

Zack Snyder is “super excited” about The Flash

Speaking to Matt Ramos on the Tudum red carpet, where Zack and Deborah Snyder presented new footage from Rebel Moon, they were asked if they’d seen The Flash.

“We haven’t seen it yet. We’re gonna see it next weekend. Super excited… you know, Ezra – I love [them]. I’ve been texting with [them]. I’m just excited to see it.”

With James Gunn and Peter Safran about to usher in their new DCU, The Flash is a bit of a contentious release for fans: there’s debate over whether or not Snyder’s Justice League cut is canon, and its ending leaves a confusing question mark over the status of the DCEU’s heroes.

Andy Muschietti told CinemaBlend that he’d “love Zack to watch this movie… I think we honored the part of the movie that he created in terms of characters and characterizations. And cast. So, I think he would enjoy it.”

The director also reached out to Snyder as a courtesy, given the film hops into the events of Man of Steel and resurrects Michael Shannon’s General Zod for one last bout. “I talked to Zack,” he told GamesRadar.

“But it wasn’t technical or narrative or anything. I just wanted to reach out and say, ‘Hey.’ Because we haven’t met before, and I just wanted to tell him that we would be respectful to the stuff that he did before.”

