James Gunn says The Flash is “one of the greatest superhero movies ever”

According to James Gunn, The Flash is “one of the greatest superhero movies ever made”, despite the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller.

After months of speculation and uncertainty, James Gunn and Peter Safran have unveiled the beginning of their rebooted DC Universe slate. We’re getting new movies with Superman, Supergirl, Batman and Robin, and more.

It comes after a period of intense turbulence for the franchise, from the binning of Batgirl to Miller’s long line of allegations, including abuse, harassment, grooming minors, and burglary.

They have since released an apology and committed to treatment. Now, ahead of a new trailer being released, Gunn and co. are talking up the movie.

James Gunn hails The Flash as “f*cking amazing”

While discussing the DC slate, Gunn said (as per Collider): “Can I say one more thing? The Flash is f*cking amazing. Like it’s one of the best superhero movies I’ve ever seen. [Director] Andy Muschietti did an amazing job.”

“I will say here that The Flash is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made,” he also said.

The movie is set to follow Miller’s Barry Allen after he “travels through time to prevent the murder of his mother, but unwittingly causes changes that result in the creation of a multiverse.”

It will also star Michael Keaton as Batman, but don’t expect him to appear in future movies. In his video, Gunn described The Flash as “a fantastic movie that I really love, that resets the entire DC Universe.”

But what about Miller: will he stay on as the speedster in the new era of DC?

“Ezra is fully committed to the recovery right now. And, you know, we talked to them, we’re in constant contact. But you know, when the time is right, we’ll have the conversation with them, and decide what what’s best for them personally and also for us.”

You can find out more about The Flash movie here, and other DC movies and shows below:

