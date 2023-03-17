Tom Cruise reportedly ‘loved’ The Flash but DC fans are suspicious

According to a new report, Top Gun actor Tom Cruise has heaped praise onto the upcoming DC movie The Flash, but fans find the revelation a bit puzzling.

With the tumult and change within the DC universe, fans are cautiously optimistic about the future direction of the franchise as a whole.

The upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods opened to middling reviews, but viewers aren’t sure whether the family will return to the DCU once new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran begin instituting their vision for the franchise.

It’s this uncertainty that has led DC fans to become wary of even very good news surrounding the latest projects.

Tom Cruise’s praise of The Flash met with skepticism

The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that Cruise had met with CEO David Zaslav and requested a copy of the much-hyped Flash movie.

According to the report, Cruise told Zaslav that The Flash is “everything you want in a movie” and “this is the kind of movie we need now” after watching the film.

This level of praise from such an acclaimed actor would seem to be fantastic news for DC, but fans are skeptical of the authenticity and the timing.

In particular, fans are questioning the timing considering Ben Affleck’s recent comments about his experience at DC, along with poor early returns from Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

There have been more than a few accusations by people on Twitter that, although Cruise’s enthusiasm for the movie may well be true, the timing of the report is meant to distract from the recent bad publicity.

But Cruise is hardly the only one who has given praise to The Flash, which is already being called one of the greatest superhero movies ever. But fans will have to wait and see if it will live up to the hype.