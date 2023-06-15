The Flash cast: All characters and actors in DC movie

The Flash gets his own standalone movie this week, featuring the return of multiple DC characters, and the introduction of several new ones – so, here’s The Flash cast, featuring all characters and the actors who play them.

The Flash is part of what’s come to be known as DC’s Extended Universe. That kicked off with Man of Steel some 10 years ago, and has featured standalone movies for Wonder Woman and Aquaman, as well as team-up films like Batman v Superman and Justice League.

This is the first standalone movie for Barry Allen, with the official synopsis as follows: “Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to.

“That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

Contents

The Flash cast: All characters and actors in the superhero movie

The following are the main members of The Flash cast, including all characters and actors in the new DC superhero movie.

But this being a multiverse picture that features both time-travel, and divergent time-lines, some characters are played by more than one actor. While other characters appear twice. But we’ll explain that as we go through.

The film is also filled with cool cameos, many of which haven’t been revealed yet. So we won’t include those appearances, but you can find them all in our Easter Eggs piece.

The Flash: Ezra Miller

Warner Bros. Ezra Miller as Barry Allen in The Flash.

Ezra Miller has played Barry Allen – aka The Flash – multiple times now. A forensic expert for Central City’s Police Department, a lightning strike plus a loaf of chemicals gifted him super-speed, and he soon became an integral member of the Justice League.

Miller doubles up here, as Barry travels back in time and comes face-to-face with his younger self, turning much of the movie into a buddy movie about the two Barries.

Ezra Miller has starred in the likes of We Need to Talk About Kevin, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and the Fantastic Beasts movies. Their well-publicised run-ins with the law meant that the release of The Flash was pushed back.

Batman: Ben Affleck

Warner Bros. Ben Affleck as Batman.

Ben Affleck has also played Bruce Wayne/Batman across multiple movies, doing battle with Superman in Dawn of Justice, before becoming a member of the Justice League. He’s also both friend and mentor to Barry Allen, though Barry is more keen on that friendship than Bruce.

Affleck has starred in Good Will Hunting, Armageddon, and Pearl Harbour, while he’s also directed the critically acclaimed Gone Baby Gone, The Town, and Argo.

Batman: Michael Keaton

Warner Bros. Michael Keaton as Batman in The Flash.

Michael Keaton played Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 movie, and helped to change comic book movies forever. This was a darker, more brooding take on the character, one who was very much on the edge. And audiences loved it. Here Keaton plays and older, wiser version of Bruce Wayne. But he still kicks all kinds of ass.

Batman aside, Keaton is probably best-known for playing Beetlejuice, but his wildly diverse CV includes Pacific Heights, Much Ado About Nothing, Jackie Brown, Birdman, Spotlight, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

General Zod: Michael Shannon

Warner Bros. Michael Shannon as General Zod.

Michael Shannon first played Zod in Man of Steel. A tough gig as Terence Stamp had made the character his own in Superman II. But Shannon delivered a complex, nuanced performance as the Kryptonian General, whereby audiences could be sympathetic to his cause, if not his methods.

Michael Shannon’s best work has probably been in several Jeff Nichols collaborations, including Shotgun Stories, Mud, Take Shelter, Midnight Special, and Loving. But he’s also delivered intense performances in Bug, Revolutionary Road, and The Shape of Water.

Supergirl: Sasha Calle

Warner Bros. Sahsa Calle as Supergirl in The Flash.

Supergirl made her movie debut in 1984’s self-titled box office bomb. Here we see a very different version of Kara Zor-El, one who has been imprisoned on earth, and isn’t sure if human’s are worth saving when we ask for her help.

Sasha Calle’s only major credit thus far is playing Lola Rosales in soap opera The Young and the Restless, for which she received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination.

Henry Allen: Ron Livingston

Warner Bros. Ron Livingston as Henry Allen in The Flash.

Ron Livingston plays Barry Allen’s dad Henry, who before the events of The Flash, was wrongly imprisoned for the murder of his wife – and Barry’s mother – Nora. Henry was played by Billy Crudup in previous DCEU movies.

Ron Livingston first came to prominence in cult classics Swingers Office Space. He’s since appeared in Adaptation, The Conjuring, and Tully.

Nora Allen: Maribel Verdú

Warner Bros. Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen in The Flash.

Maribel Verdú plays Barry’s doomed mother Nora in The Flash, who sends Henry out for a can of tomatoes, then gets stabbed in the stomach while he’s gone. Her death is the inciting incident that results in Barry traveling back in time.

Born in Madrid, Maribel Verdú is one of Spain’s most famous and acclaimed stars, delivering memorable turns in Belle Époque, Y tu mama tambien, and Pan’s Labyrinth.

Iris West: Kiersey Clemons

Warner Bros. Kiersey Clemons as Iris West.

Iris West first appeared in the Zack Snyder version of Justice League, the character having been cut from that film’s initial theatrical release. West is a journalist working in Central City, and Barry has a massive crush on her.

Kiersey Clemons is best known for the 2015 movie Dope, while she’s since been seen in Neighbors 2 and Flatliners, and heard in Lady and the Tramp and Scoob!.

Albert Desmond: Rudy Mancuso

Patty Spivot: Saoirse-Monica Jackson

Warner Bros. Saoirse-Monica and Rudy Mancuso as Patty Spivot and Albert Desmond, flanking The Flash.

Albert Desmond and Patty Spivot are Barry Allen’s best buddies in the comics, and serve the same purpose here, as well as working alongside him at the Central City crime lab. In the film’s alternate timeline, Patty and Albert are seeing each other and living with Barry.

Rudy Mancuso is a musician, YouTuber and actor whose most notable role to date was in Rim of the World, while Saoirse-Monica Jackson is best-known for playing Erin Quinn in Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls.

For more on the The Flash, check out the below articles:

