The Flash: SnyderVerse characters return in final trailer

Multiple SnyderVerse characters appear in the final trailer for The Flash, a movie expected to reset the DC universe ahead of the next era of the franchise.

The speedster’s long-awaited solo movie will see him teaming up with two Batmen and Supergirl after Barry Allen travels back in time to save his mother’s life.

There’s just one problem: his actions break the universe and trap him in an alternate timeline with another version of himself and without any metahumans.

Article continues after ad

With James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU slate on the horizon, The Flash is set to close the book on the SnyderVerse for good – and we’ll spend some time with a few characters before they vanish forever.

The Flash final trailer brings back multiple SnyderVerse characters

Jeremy Irons’ Alfred, Kiersey Clemons’ Iris West, and Ben Affleck’s Batman all appear in the new trailer for The Flash. Check it out below:

The trailer opens with a group of fans screaming at The Flash as he’s about to sprint away, before cutting to Irons’ Alfred, now seemingly the ‘man in the chair’ for the Justice League. “Patching you into Mr. Wayne,” he says.

Article continues after ad

Affleck’s return as Bruce Wayne has been widely known from the outset of the movie – the actor thinks he finally “nailed” it seven years after first playing the hero – we also see Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. “You have fancy friends,” she tells Barry after seeing Bruce drive away.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Clemons was originally meant to debut as the character in 2017’s Justice League, but her scenes were cut from the theatrical release and she didn’t appear until the Snyder Cut in 2021.

Article continues after ad

In an earlier interview with Screen Rant, the actress teased what to expect this time around. “I think that working off of Ezra and knowing them for so many years really influenced who Iris was,” she said.

“[We] really exaggerated how opposite their personalities are, and Andy [Muschietti] was the one directing us in that way. Because, you know me, I wanted to give her this big sense of humor. But Iris, she’s very straight to the point. And there’s conflict amongst them and a vulnerability that makes her feel more reserved; she doesn’t exactly put it all out there.”

Article continues after ad

The Flash speeds into cinemas on May 16, 2023. You can check out our other coverage of the movie here, more DC content here, and other superhero hubs below:

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | The Flash Season 9 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse